0
Tuesday 5 December 2023 - 00:26

Thousands Hold Climate Rally in Brussels As COP28 Talks Continue in Dubai

Story Code : 1100381
Thousands Hold Climate Rally in Brussels As COP28 Talks Continue in Dubai
Some 20,000 protesters gathered outside Brussels' Nord (North) Station as COP28 talks are underway in Dubai, Anadolu Agency reported.

The crowd marched towards Cinquantenaire Park, passing through Schuman Square, where European institutions are located.

Protesters carried signs, some of them reading, "Climate crisis is human rights crisis," "Break free from fossil fuels," and "Policy change not climate change."

People with Palestinian flags were also among the protesters during the rally as Israel continues its attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Heads of state and government worldwide, as well as civil society and businesses, are gathering in the United Arab Emirates at this year's UN climate change conference to accelerate action to tackle the climate crisis.

Talks will continue until Dec. 12.
Comment


Featured Stories
UNSC Held Hostage to US, Unable to Save Gaza: Tehran
UNSC Held Hostage to US, Unable to Save Gaza: Tehran
No International Organization Tries to Stop the ‘Israeli’ Killing Machine: Raisi
No International Organization Tries to Stop the ‘Israeli’ Killing Machine: Raisi
4 December 2023
Muslim American Activists Launch ‘Abandon Biden’ Campaign over Israel Stance
Muslim American Activists Launch ‘Abandon Biden’ Campaign over Israel Stance
4 December 2023
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Deadly Bombing at Philippine Catholic Mass
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Deadly Bombing at Philippine Catholic Mass
4 December 2023
Hamas: No More Prisoner Exchanges Until Complete End of Israeli War
Hamas: No More Prisoner Exchanges Until Complete End of Israeli War
3 December 2023
US Base in Iraq’s Erbil Attacked by Drone
US Base in Iraq’s Erbil Attacked by Drone
3 December 2023
Israel
Israel's Overnight Airstrikes near Damascus Strongly Condemned by Syria
3 December 2023
EU Highlights Iran’s Role in Settlement of Gaza Crisis
EU Highlights Iran’s Role in Settlement of Gaza Crisis
3 December 2023
Senior ‘Israeli’ Officers ’Acted Cowardly’ On October 7: ‘Israeli’ Media
Senior ‘Israeli’ Officers ’Acted Cowardly’ On October 7: ‘Israeli’ Media
2 December 2023
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Vicinity of Damascus
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Vicinity of Damascus
2 December 2023
Attacks on US Base Resume in "Revenge Campaign for Gaza"
Attacks on US Base Resume in "Revenge Campaign for Gaza"
2 December 2023
Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues
Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues
1 December 2023
Iran Rejects Israeli Regime
Iran Rejects Israeli Regime's Allegations on Chemical Weapons Violation
1 December 2023