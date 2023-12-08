Doha Urges for Urgent Action to Stop Zionist Aggression against Scared Places

Islam Times - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, in response to the Zionist demonstrations in occupied Al-Quds, demanded the action of the international community to stop the aggression of the Zionist regime against Islamic and Christian sacred places.

According to Iran press news agency on Friday, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Zionist regime's decision to grant permission to extremist Zionists to hold demonstrations in occupied Al-Quds.The Zionist regime police agreed to hold a demonstration by extremist Zionists in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in a bid to demand an end to the supervision of the Islamic endowment over this holy place.Quds Endowment Department affiliated with the Jordanian Endowment Ministry is responsible for managing the affairs of Al-Aqsa Mosque.The statement of Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs states: "The provocative actions of the occupying regime increase tensions and expand the scope of violence in the region."The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar also called for the immediate action of the international community to oblige the Zionist regime to stop its aggression against Islamic and Christian holy places.