Jordan to Block Israel’s Expansionist Plans: FM

Islam Times - Foreign Minister of Jordan Ayman Safadi said his country won’t allow the Israeli regime to press on with its expansionist plots.

In a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, held in Geneva on Wednesday, Safadi said the Palestinian people in Gaza are not killed by Israeli bombardments alone, but also from the lack of food and medicine and the destruction of houses and hospitals.Jordan will neither accept the Israeli regime’s expansionist plans nor allow them to materialize at the expense of the Palestinian people and the regional countries, he underlined.The Jordanian foreign minister underlined that peace will be achieve only when the Israeli occupation ends and the people of Palestine have their own independent state.Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, for his part, hailed Jordan’s efforts to stop the Zionist regime’s genocide in Palestine and ensure a ceasefire in Gaza.He also condemned the Israeli regime’s sinister plots to carry out its expansionist plans and displace the Palestinian people, calling for closer joint efforts to force Israel to stop its onslaught against Gaza.