0
Wednesday 10 January 2024 - 12:07

Iran, Russia Smell Trouble in US’ Push for Yemen Resolution

Story Code : 1108212
Iran, Russia Smell Trouble in US’ Push for Yemen Resolution
In a telephone conversation on Tuesday evening, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov talked about a range of issues relating to the bilateral relations, the regional developments, the situation in the Red Sea and the crisis in Gaza.

Criticizing the US' attempt to pass a resolution against Yemen under the pretext of defending Red Sea security, the Iranian foreign minister emphasized the importance of international maritime security.

"The developments in the Red Sea are related to Gaza and the behavior of the US and the Israeli regime towards Palestine; and, proposing such a resolution lays the groundwork for increased American military presence in the region and the Red Sea,” Amirabdollahian said, the Foreign Ministry reported.

The UN Security Council has scheduled a vote on Wednesday on a resolution, initiated by the US, that would condemn and demand an immediate halt to what it calls attacks by Yemen’s Houthi forces on merchant and commercial vessels in the Red Sea area.

Elsewhere in the phone call, the Iranian and Russian diplomats discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip and the ongoing massacre of civilians by the Zionists.

Iran's foreign minister stressed the necessity of halting the attacks on Gaza and the killing of the oppressed Palestinian people.

For his part, Lavrov offered his condolences on the loss of Iranian people in a recent terrorist attack in Kerman and conveyed the Russian government's sympathy to the Iranian government and nation.

He also slammed the recent actions of the United States in the UN Security Council regarding Yemen as a pretext for a broader presence in the region and added, "The Americans aren't very interested in finding the root causes of the crises."

"Similar to Iran, we also desire peace in the region, an end to the war in the Gaza Strip, and the establishment of a Palestinian state," Lavrov emphasized.

Stressing the need to expand relations between Moscow and Tehran, Lavrov highlighted the significance of finalizing a comprehensive and strategic cooperation agreement between the two countries and focusing on closer bilateral cooperation in the transportation sector.

The two ministers also discussed the final steps regarding the long-term cooperation agreement between Tehran and Moscow and the implementation of the Rasht-Astara railroad project, alongside plans to facilitate the Iranian truckers’ travels on the Belarus-Russia route.
Comment


Featured Stories
US’ Veto Power Lets Israel Continue Its Crimes: Iran UN Envoy
US’ Veto Power Lets Israel Continue Its Crimes: Iran UN Envoy
North Korea’s Kim: We Have No Intention to Avoid War with South
North Korea’s Kim: We Have No Intention to Avoid War with South
10 January 2024
Analysis: US Media Coverage Biased toward Israel in Reporting War on Gaza
Analysis: US Media Coverage Biased toward Israel in Reporting War on Gaza
10 January 2024
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Warns US, Israel against Attacks on Lebanon, Yemen
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Warns US, Israel against Attacks on Lebanon, Yemen
10 January 2024
Israel’s Aversion to Journalists Rooted in Fear of Public Alertness: Iran’s FM
Israel’s Aversion to Journalists Rooted in Fear of Public Alertness: Iran’s FM
9 January 2024
Iranian Army General: Pure Blood of Gazans To Hasten ‘Israel’s’ Downfall
Iranian Army General: Pure Blood of Gazans To Hasten ‘Israel’s’ Downfall
9 January 2024
Top Chinese Diplomat Hails Xi-Putin Talks among Most Important Milestones of 2023
Top Chinese Diplomat Hails Xi-Putin Talks among Most Important Milestones of 2023
9 January 2024
Several Palestinian Wounded After Israeli Drone Strike Hits Tulkarem Refugee Camp
Several Palestinian Wounded After Israeli Drone Strike Hits Tulkarem Refugee Camp
9 January 2024
Strategic Dimensions of Hezbollah Strikes against Israel’s Key Military-Spy Headquarters
Strategic Dimensions of Hezbollah Strikes against Israel’s Key Military-Spy Headquarters
8 January 2024
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Strikes Israeli, US Targets in Solidarity with Gaza Palestinians
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Strikes Israeli, US Targets in Solidarity with Gaza Palestinians
8 January 2024
Sponsors of Terrorism Held Accountable, Iran Warns after Kerman Attack
Sponsors of Terrorism Held Accountable, Iran Warns after Kerman Attack
8 January 2024
Ansarullah: US Continued Support for Israel’s Crime Would Blow Up Region
Ansarullah: US Continued Support for Israel’s Crime Would Blow Up Region
8 January 2024
US Will Pay Price for Killing Yemeni Naval Forces
US Will Pay Price for Killing Yemeni Naval Forces
7 January 2024