Egypt Warns Suspension of Peace Treaty if Israel Attack Rafah

Islam Times - Egypt sent a message to Israel, warning that it suspend the peace treaty if the Israeli military enters Rafah in southern Gaza, or if Palestinian refugees are forced toward the Sinai Peninsula, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Israeli ground troops are planning to storm Rafah in southern Gaza where more than 1.3 million displaced people have taken refuge.Many Arab and Western leader warns that the consequences of the Israeli ground invasion of Rafah will be beyond imagination.Israel’s Western allies and Arab states are warning Tel Aviv of a humanitarian catastrophe if it invades the city, which is crammed with hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians.Rafah sits on Gaza's border with Egypt, where there are growing concerns that Israel could use its war to displace Palestinians across the border into North Sinai.Egyptian officials have informed their Israeli counterparts through Western intermediaries that any attempt to push Palestinians into the Sinai "would effectively suspend" the 1979 peace treaty, The Wall Street Journal cited a senior Western diplomat as saying.The developments come as reports emerge of Egypt working to increase the height of the concrete border wall with Gaza and install barbed wire in a bid to deter any Palestinians from attempting to cross into the Sinai.Israeli officials have also been considering bolstering the wall by installing a 'smart border' between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, a plan which was quickly rebuffed by the Egyptians.Egypt was the first Arab state to normalize ties with Israel, despite widespread opposition from the Egyptian public.