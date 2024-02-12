Saudi King, Crown Prince Congratulate Raeisi on Rev. Anniv.

Islam Times - Saudi Arabia's King and its Crown Prince have offered congratulations to President Ebrahim Raieis on the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

The Saudi Arabia leader King Salman and his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud have joined the other regional and world leaders to offer congratulations on the 45 anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran in a message to President Ebrahim Raeisi.In their messages, the Saudi King and Crown Prince offered the warmest and most sincere congratulations to Ayatollah Raisi on this occasion and wished the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran further progress and prosperity.In messages sent on Saturday, leaders and top officials of Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Ethiopia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan felicitated Raisi on the occasion of the victory anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.Chinese President Xi Jinping had congratulated Raisi on the 45th victory anniversary of the Revolution in a message sent earlier in the day.Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also conveyed a message to his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, congratulating him on the 45th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution. In his message, President Tokayev described Iran as a key partner for his country in the region and expressed his wishes for an excellent future for Iran.Top Qatari officials including SheikhTamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Thani, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani who are respectively Emir of Qatar, the deputy Emir and the foreign minister of the country, extended messages of congratulations to President Raeisi.President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan also has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raeisi on the occasion of the country's Islamic Revolution anniversary.Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman has also offered congratulations to the Iranian government and people on the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution