0
Monday 12 February 2024 - 08:42

Bahraini Hackers Target US Fifth Fleet, Gain Access to Secret Data

Story Code : 1115678
Bahraini Hackers Target US Fifth Fleet, Gain Access to Secret Data
On Sunday, the hacking group al-Toufan [Flood] Team carried out an operation against the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, which is endangering maritime navigation in West Asia.

The group said that it had obtained documents containing pictures and detailed maps from inside the American military base in Bahrain.

It released a small part of the documents, saying, “What we have is greater, and it will reach those [who are] concerned and support … the operations of the Axis of Resistance against the American Axis of Evil.”

The leakage is for “the heroes of the valiant and honorable resistance in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq, and the righteous martyrs … on the road to Al-Quds],” it added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives PIJ’s Secretary General, Ziad Nakhala
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives PIJ’s Secretary General, Ziad Nakhala
Hamas Condemns Israeli Air Strikes in Rafah as
Hamas Condemns Israeli Air Strikes in Rafah as 'Genocidal'
12 February 2024
Pakistan Police Clash with Khan Supporters at Election Protests
Pakistan Police Clash with Khan Supporters at Election Protests
12 February 2024
Iranian Islamic Revolution’s Position after Operation Al-Aqsa Storm
Iranian Islamic Revolution’s Position after Operation Al-Aqsa Storm
12 February 2024
Biden ‘Doesn’t Know He’s Alive’: Trump
Biden ‘Doesn’t Know He’s Alive’: Trump
11 February 2024
Islamic Rev. Marks End of Western Domination over Iran
Islamic Rev. Marks End of Western Domination over Iran
11 February 2024
Lebanese Hezbollah Rocket Attack Storms Northern Occupied Palestine
Lebanese Hezbollah Rocket Attack Storms Northern Occupied Palestine
11 February 2024
NATO Chief Calls on Europe to Ramp Up Arms Production
NATO Chief Calls on Europe to Ramp Up Arms Production
11 February 2024
Kremlin Sees No Desire, Will for Negotiations in US: Spokesman
Kremlin Sees No Desire, Will for Negotiations in US: Spokesman
11 February 2024
Bibi Looking for Excuses to Justify Debacle in Gaza
Bibi Looking for Excuses to Justify Debacle in Gaza
11 February 2024
Egypt Warns Suspension of Peace Treaty if Israel Attack Rafah
Egypt Warns Suspension of Peace Treaty if Israel Attack Rafah
11 February 2024
South Africa FM Says Israel Trying to
South Africa FM Says Israel Trying to 'Intimidate' Her over ICJ Case
10 February 2024
Israeli PM Orders Evacuation of Last Gaza ‘Safe Zone’
Israeli PM Orders Evacuation of Last Gaza ‘Safe Zone’
10 February 2024