Friday 16 February 2024 - 21:02

Satellite Imagery Exposes Ongoing Wall Construction in Sinai

The images provided by Maxar Technologies depict a significant deployment of bulldozers and construction machinery near the Egyptian-Gaza border, Al Manar TV English website reported.

Initiated on February 12, the construction work has been swiftly advancing, as reported by the Egyptian Sinai Foundation for Human Rights. The Foundation has observed the construction of a 7-meter-high cement wall, starting from Goz Abu Waad village, south of Rafah, and extending northward parallel to the Gaza Strip border, ultimately reaching the Mediterranean Sea.

Recent publications by the Foundation showcased images of Egypt’s authorities rapidly executing construction activities. Sources cited in the report emphasized that strict directives were issued, mandating the completion of construction within ten days.
