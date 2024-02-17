Cairo Officially Ditches American Greenback for Trade

Islam Times - In a sign of an unfolding BRICS de-dollarization plan, Egypt has officially started ditching the US dollar in trade.

The country was one of five nations to accept an invitation to join the alliance at its 2023 summit.The BRICS expansion was the first time the alliance grew since 2001 and had massive geopolitical implications. Alongside Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Ethiopia have joined the bloc. Now, Egypt has already expressed its desire to move away from the greenback in trade.Egypt has decisively severed its reliance on the US dollar, aligning itself with the BRICS bloc's strategic move towards de-dollarization.For much of the last year, BRICS made countless headlines for its activities and initiatives. Those actions were defined by its desire to decrease the international prevalence of the US dollar and to grow its ranks. Subsequently, both of those goals coincide with a development that occurred this week.Indeed, now part of the BRICS alliance, Egypt is set to ditch the US Dollar in its trade activity, watcher. guru reported.Specifically, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated its intention earlier this week. The country assured that it will work to urge countries it trade within national currencies to lessen the burden of the rising cost of utilizing foreign currencies for settlements.Furthermore, Egypt said that the decision was a result of a global economic shift. As a matter of fact, they noted the “international crises over the past four years,” as a major development in its decision. Subsequently, it is likely the change in trade currency is rooted in similar factors that have pushed the same action in many of the BRICS nations.