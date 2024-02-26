Welcoming The Killer: Saudi Minister Meets “Israel’s” Barkat in UAE!

Islam Times - Neglecting the Palestinian blood that is being slaughtered as part of the continuous “Israeli” genocide in Gaza, Saudi Arabia’s Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Qasabi met on Monday “Israel’s” Economy Minister Nir Barkat during a World Trade Organization [WTO] ministerial conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates [UAE].

According to Ynet, Barkat told Qasabi that the entity “is interested in peace with countries that seek peace, and we can make history together.”The Saudi minister and Barkat "exchanged phone numbers to keep in touch," according to a press release from the “Israeli” Economy Ministry, adding that the ministers discussed tightening economic cooperation.Barkat reportedly met with the Emirati Minister of Economy at the conference hosted by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.