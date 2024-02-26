0
Monday 26 February 2024 - 20:33

Welcoming The Killer: Saudi Minister Meets “Israel’s” Barkat in UAE!

Story Code : 1118755
According to Ynet, Barkat told Qasabi that the entity “is interested in peace with countries that seek peace, and we can make history together.”

The Saudi minister and Barkat "exchanged phone numbers to keep in touch," according to a press release from the “Israeli” Economy Ministry, adding that the ministers discussed tightening economic cooperation.

Barkat reportedly met with the Emirati Minister of Economy at the conference hosted by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.
