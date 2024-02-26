Jordan Rules Out Relocation of Palestinians

Islam Times - The foreign minister of Jordan categorically dismissed any plan for the displacement of Palestinians and their forced resettlement in neighboring countries.

In a meeting on the sidelines of the 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian discussed the latest developments in Gaza.Appreciating Iran’s diplomatic efforts to end the war on Gaza, Safadi said his country will make every effort to stop the war and resolve the crisis in Palestine while the West Bank and the Al-Aqsa Mosque are also prone to new crises and challenges ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.He also expressed Jordan’s fierce opposition to any plan for the forced displacement of Palestinians and their relocation to neighboring countries.For his part, Amirabdollahian pointed to Iran’s proposal for an emergency ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on the Gaza tragedy, hoping that the meeting would be held as soon as possible.Referring to his recent meetings with the Palestinian resistance leaders in Beirut and Doha and their political plans for post-war Gaza, the Iranian foreign minister called for international support for a Palestinian-Palestinian mechanism for the administration of Gaza and the West Bank after the war.Amirabdollahian also slammed the US’ continued support for the Zionist regime, Washington’s lack of determination to end the war, and the Israeli prime minister’s bellicose policies as the main reasons behind the relentless genocide of Palestinian people.At least 29,690 Palestinians have been killed and 69,870 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.