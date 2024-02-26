0
Monday 26 February 2024 - 20:41

Jordan Rules Out Relocation of Palestinians

Story Code : 1118763
Jordan Rules Out Relocation of Palestinians
In a meeting on the sidelines of the 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian discussed the latest developments in Gaza.

Appreciating Iran’s diplomatic efforts to end the war on Gaza, Safadi said his country will make every effort to stop the war and resolve the crisis in Palestine while the West Bank and the Al-Aqsa Mosque are also prone to new crises and challenges ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

He also expressed Jordan’s fierce opposition to any plan for the forced displacement of Palestinians and their relocation to neighboring countries.

For his part, Amirabdollahian pointed to Iran’s proposal for an emergency ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on the Gaza tragedy, hoping that the meeting would be held as soon as possible.

Referring to his recent meetings with the Palestinian resistance leaders in Beirut and Doha and their political plans for post-war Gaza, the Iranian foreign minister called for international support for a Palestinian-Palestinian mechanism for the administration of Gaza and the West Bank after the war.

Amirabdollahian also slammed the US’ continued support for the Zionist regime, Washington’s lack of determination to end the war, and the Israeli prime minister’s bellicose policies as the main reasons behind the relentless genocide of Palestinian people.

At least 29,690 Palestinians have been killed and 69,870 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.
Comment


Featured Stories
Zionist Regime Attacks on Baalbek for Very First Time
Zionist Regime Attacks on Baalbek for Very First Time
US Accountable for Deepening Tensions in Region: PIJ
US Accountable for Deepening Tensions in Region: PIJ
26 February 2024
Yemeni Defense Minister Commends Naval Operations against Israeli-Linked Ships in Red Sea
Yemeni Defense Minister Commends Naval Operations against Israeli-Linked Ships in Red Sea
26 February 2024
Welcoming The Killer: Saudi Minister Meets “Israel’s” Barkat in UAE!
Welcoming The Killer: Saudi Minister Meets “Israel’s” Barkat in UAE!
26 February 2024
Hungary Set to Ratify Sweden
Hungary Set to Ratify Sweden's Nato Accession, Clearing Last Hurdle
26 February 2024
Iran’s Foreign Minister in Switzerland for UNHRC Session
Iran’s Foreign Minister in Switzerland for UNHRC Session
26 February 2024
Euro-Med: ‘Israel’ Turns ‘Safe’ Rafah Corridor into Trap to Kill Displaced Gazans
Euro-Med: ‘Israel’ Turns ‘Safe’ Rafah Corridor into Trap to Kill Displaced Gazans
26 February 2024
Active-Duty Airman Sets Himself on Fire outside Israeli Embassy in DC
Active-Duty Airman Sets Himself on Fire outside Israeli Embassy in DC
26 February 2024
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Military Positions in Fresh Strikes
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Military Positions in Fresh Strikes
25 February 2024
Syria Destroys 7 Terrorists
Syria Destroys 7 Terrorists' Drones over Idlib, Hama
25 February 2024
Aggression on Gaza Resulted in Unprecedented Levels of Destruction: WHO
Aggression on Gaza Resulted in Unprecedented Levels of Destruction: WHO
25 February 2024
Poll: Two-Third of Israeli Settlers Oppose Humanitarian Aid to Palestinians in Gaza
Poll: Two-Third of Israeli Settlers Oppose Humanitarian Aid to Palestinians in Gaza
25 February 2024
We Believe in Gaza
We Believe in Gaza's Victory: IRGC Chief
25 February 2024