0
Tuesday 5 March 2024 - 22:24

Turkey Nabs 7 Suspects for Selling Information to Mossad

Story Code : 1120568
Turkey Nabs 7 Suspects for Selling Information to Mossad
One of the suspects captured in the joint operation was identified as Hamza Turhan Ayberk, a former civil servant and a private detective.

Mossad contacted Ayberk through an operative codenamed "Victoria," said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media, Anadolu Agency reported.

MIT established that Ayberk was leaking information to the Israeli spying service in exchange for money, they said.

Back in February, Turkish police captured a total of seven suspects who transferred information to the Israeli spy agency Mossad.
Comment


Featured Stories
Western Envoys to Moscow Meddle in Russia’s Internal Affairs: Foreign Ministry
Western Envoys to Moscow Meddle in Russia’s Internal Affairs: Foreign Ministry
Yemen is Ready to Support Gaza with Hundreds of Medical, Surgical Professionals
Yemen is Ready to Support Gaza with Hundreds of Medical, Surgical Professionals
5 March 2024
Poised for Accession, Sweden Joins NATO Drills in Reshaped North
Poised for Accession, Sweden Joins NATO Drills in Reshaped North
5 March 2024
North Korea Denounces South Korea-US Military Drills, Warns of Consequences
North Korea Denounces South Korea-US Military Drills, Warns of Consequences
5 March 2024
Israeli Forces Ramp Up Operations in West Bank, Demolish Palestinian Home
Israeli Forces Ramp Up Operations in West Bank, Demolish Palestinian Home
5 March 2024
Biden: ‘Israeli’ War Machine To be Given More Time
Biden: ‘Israeli’ War Machine To be Given More Time
5 March 2024
Russia Calls for Reconsideration of UNRWA Staff Dismissal
Russia Calls for Reconsideration of UNRWA Staff Dismissal
5 March 2024
Hezbollah Conducts Fresh Missile Attack on Zionists Positions
Hezbollah Conducts Fresh Missile Attack on Zionists Positions
5 March 2024
NATO Is Responsible for the Destruction in Syria
NATO Is Responsible for the Destruction in Syria
5 March 2024
Yemen Warns US, UK and Zionists about “Surprises”
Yemen Warns US, UK and Zionists about “Surprises”
5 March 2024
Resignations Rock “Israeli” Army due to Gaza War
Resignations Rock “Israeli” Army due to Gaza War
5 March 2024
Hezbollah Deputy Chief: “Israeli” Attack on Lebanon Will Ignite New Version of 2006 War
Hezbollah Deputy Chief: “Israeli” Attack on Lebanon Will Ignite New Version of 2006 War
5 March 2024
Iran Security Not Relied on Foreign Powers: Raisi
Iran Security Not Relied on Foreign Powers: Raisi
4 March 2024