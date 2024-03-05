Turkey Nabs 7 Suspects for Selling Information to Mossad

Islam Times - Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and police in Istanbul detained seven suspects for selling information to Israeli regime’s Mossad intelligence service, security sources said on Tuesday.

One of the suspects captured in the joint operation was identified as Hamza Turhan Ayberk, a former civil servant and a private detective.Mossad contacted Ayberk through an operative codenamed "Victoria," said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media, Anadolu Agency reported.MIT established that Ayberk was leaking information to the Israeli spying service in exchange for money, they said.Back in February, Turkish police captured a total of seven suspects who transferred information to the Israeli spy agency Mossad.