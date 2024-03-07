0
Thursday 7 March 2024 - 21:56

Saudi Arabia Condemns Israel New Settlement Plan in WB

Story Code : 1121117
Saudi Arabia Condemns Israel New Settlement Plan in WB
The Kingdom also condemned the attempt to annex wide areas of the West Bank, including Al-Quds, which violates all international resolutions, international human-rights law, and United Nations resolutions, and obstructs the opportunities for peace and stability in the region, SPA reported on Thursday.

Additionally, the Kingdom reiterated the importance of ending the suffering and providing hope for the Palestinian people, enabling them to secure their rights to live safely, and establishing their Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with Al-Quds as its capital, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant international resolutions.

The Muslim World League (MWL) welcomed on Wednesday the outcomes of the extraordinary meeting of the Foreign Ministers Council of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which was held in Jeddah to discuss the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, according to Aawsat.

In a statement by the secretariat general of the league, MWL Secretary-General and Chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa expressed the support of the league and its affiliated institutions and global councils for the items in the final statement of the meeting convened at the request of Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Jordan, and Iran.

Al-Issa praised the relentless efforts of Saudi Arabia, in its capacity as chair of the 32nd Arab Summit and the Islamic Summit Conference, “to end the heinous crimes perpetrated by Israel against the Palestinian people in Gaza, pressure for an end to the occupation, and achieve a two-state solution that ensures comprehensive and just peace that realizes security and stability for the region and the world.”
