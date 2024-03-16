0
Saturday 16 March 2024 - 21:20

Senior Chinese Official: Beijing Intends to Boost Ties with Tehran

Story Code : 1123081
Senior Chinese Official: Beijing Intends to Boost Ties with Tehran
Yang Wanming sent his message on Saturday three days before the start of the Persian New Year known as Nowruz, felicitating the Iranian people on the occasion as well.

He said that the association will hold its 15th session in Beijing in the coming months, expressing hope that the meeting would serve as an opportunity to deepen the long-running friendship between Iran and China and make fruitful the strategic cooperation between the two sides.    
