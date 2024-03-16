Senior Chinese Official: Beijing Intends to Boost Ties with Tehran

Islam Times - The chairman of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries has sent a congratulatory message to the Iran-China Friendship Association on the occasion of the Persian New Year.

Yang Wanming sent his message on Saturday three days before the start of the Persian New Year known as Nowruz, felicitating the Iranian people on the occasion as well.He said that the association will hold its 15th session in Beijing in the coming months, expressing hope that the meeting would serve as an opportunity to deepen the long-running friendship between Iran and China and make fruitful the strategic cooperation between the two sides.