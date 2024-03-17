0
Sunday 17 March 2024 - 11:39

Road Accident Kills 21 in South Afghanistan

Story Code : 1123164
The deadly accident took place on a road in Gereshk district early Sunday morning when a Herat-bound passenger bus collided with a tanker and a motorbike.

The bus overturned and caught fire, leaving 21 dead on the spot, the official said, adding the reason for the crash could be reckless driving, Xinhua reported.

Investigation has been initiated on the accident, the official added.

In the meantime, state-run Bakhtar news agency has counted 21 killed and 38 injured.

More than 1,600 people have been killed and more than 4,000 injured due to road accidents in Afghanistan over the past 10 months, according to General Directorate of Traffic Police of the country.
