Sunday 17 March 2024 - 22:59

2 Dead, 5 Injured in Shooting in Downtown Washington DC

Story Code : 1123250
Two people were killed and five more injured in the gun attack, which began at Kennedy Recreation Center in the capital's downtown early Sunday, MDP Executive Assistant Chief Jeffery Carroll said in a briefing to media at the scene, NBC News reported.

"A total of seven people were shot at this location, two which have since been pronounced deceased," he said.

The other five injured people were transported to local hospitals, he added. All the victims were adults.

Public Information Officers were responding at the scene, the DC Police Department said on X.

In a separate post on X, the department said it had begun a search for one suspect in the attack, which it described as a "B/M (Black male), average build, wearing light pants, blue shirt."

The suspect had last been seen on foot heading south, it added.
