Tuesday 19 March 2024 - 12:27

Blinken Back to ME: 100% of Gaza Population Experiencing Severe Levels of Acute Food Insecurity

“According to the most respected measure of these things, 100 percent of the population in Gaza is at severe levels of acute food insecurity. That’s the first time an entire population has been so classified,” Blinken tells a press conference in the Philippines where he is on an official visit.

Blinken’s remarks come on the eve of his return to the Middle East — this time to Saudi Arabia and Egypt — to discuss efforts to secure a deal and temporary truce in Gaza.

This will be Blinken’s sixth trip to the Middle East since “Israel” launched its brutal aggression on Gaza on October 7.

 
