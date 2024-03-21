Russia, China to Stand ‘Back to Back,’ Supporting Each Other: Ambassador

Islam Times - Moscow and Beijing will continue to stand "back to back," supporting each other, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said.

"On Monday, (Chinese President) Xi Jinping congratulated (Russian President Vladimir) Putin on re-election to the post of the president of Russia. This reflects solid friendship and mutual political trust between the two leaders. The countries firmly support each other on issues that affect their key national interests, while back-to-back strategic cooperation is becoming stronger and stronger," the Chinese envoy told TASS in an interview.He emphasized that under the strategic guidance of Xi Jinping and Vladmir Putin, the Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation have now "entered the most favorable period in the entire history.""Bilateral turnover has crossed the $240-billion mark. The ‘Made in China’ trademark is becoming more and more popular, winning more and more trust among Russian consumers. There is great demand in China for Russian agricultural products and seafood," the ambassador said.According to the Chinese diplomat, humanitarian cooperation between the two countries is on the rise, too. The two nations are also broadening their contacts in culture, art, tourism and healthcare."The dynamic development of the multi-facetted Russian-Chinese cooperation has laid a socid basis for the development of bilateral relations," the ambassador said.