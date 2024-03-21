0
Thursday 21 March 2024 - 09:34

Russia, China to Stand ‘Back to Back,’ Supporting Each Other: Ambassador

Story Code : 1123962
Russia, China to Stand ‘Back to Back,’ Supporting Each Other: Ambassador
"On Monday, (Chinese President) Xi Jinping congratulated (Russian President Vladimir) Putin on re-election to the post of the president of Russia. This reflects solid friendship and mutual political trust between the two leaders. The countries firmly support each other on issues that affect their key national interests, while back-to-back strategic cooperation is becoming stronger and stronger," the Chinese envoy told TASS in an interview.

He emphasized that under the strategic guidance of Xi Jinping and Vladmir Putin, the Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation have now "entered the most favorable period in the entire history."

"Bilateral turnover has crossed the $240-billion mark. The ‘Made in China’ trademark is becoming more and more popular, winning more and more trust among Russian consumers. There is great demand in China for Russian agricultural products and seafood," the ambassador said.

According to the Chinese diplomat, humanitarian cooperation between the two countries is on the rise, too. The two nations are also broadening their contacts in culture, art, tourism and healthcare.

"The dynamic development of the multi-facetted Russian-Chinese cooperation has laid a socid basis for the development of bilateral relations," the ambassador said.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Failed Its Policy in Ukraine: Russian Diplomat
US Failed Its Policy in Ukraine: Russian Diplomat
UK , Australia Sign New Defense Agreement
UK , Australia Sign New Defense Agreement
21 March 2024
410 Israeli Attacks on Gaza Healthcare Facilities Recorded since October 7
410 Israeli Attacks on Gaza Healthcare Facilities Recorded since October 7
21 March 2024
Iraqi Resistance Hits Electricity Generation Station in Tel Aviv
Iraqi Resistance Hits Electricity Generation Station in Tel Aviv
21 March 2024
Resistance Disrupted All US Calculations in West Asia: Ayatollah Khamenei
Resistance Disrupted All US Calculations in West Asia: Ayatollah Khamenei
20 March 2024
Anti-Bibi Protesters Block Highway in Tel Aviv
Anti-Bibi Protesters Block Highway in Tel Aviv
20 March 2024
US House Panel Holds Biden Impeachment Hearing, but Next Steps Unclear
US House Panel Holds Biden Impeachment Hearing, but Next Steps Unclear
20 March 2024
WHO Raises Alarm on Gaza Children’s Dire Hunger Crisis
WHO Raises Alarm on Gaza Children’s Dire Hunger Crisis
20 March 2024
Raisi Urges Action to Stop US-‘Israeli’ Gaza Genocide
Raisi Urges Action to Stop US-‘Israeli’ Gaza Genocide
20 March 2024
South Africa: “Israel” Sets Precedent for Countries to Defy Top UN Court
South Africa: “Israel” Sets Precedent for Countries to Defy Top UN Court
20 March 2024
“Israeli” Military Admits in a First: Yemeni Missile Struck “Eilat”
“Israeli” Military Admits in a First: Yemeni Missile Struck “Eilat”
20 March 2024
Iraqi Resistance Targets “Israeli” Entity’s Ben Gurion Airport Twice in One Week
Iraqi Resistance Targets “Israeli” Entity’s Ben Gurion Airport Twice in One Week
20 March 2024
Israel and Hamas Commence Truce Negotiations in Doha: Media Reports
Israel and Hamas Commence Truce Negotiations in Doha: Media Reports
19 March 2024