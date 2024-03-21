Breaking News :
0
Thursday 21 March 2024 - 09:46
6 Reportedly Killed in Kandahar Explosion
Story Code : 1123969
Reports suggest that at least six people were killed following the explosion.
No further details have been released so far.
