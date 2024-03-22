Sanctions Worsening Syria Situation: Iran UN Envoy

Islam Times - Iran’s ambassador to the UN warned that the unilateral sanctions imposed on Syria would only prolong the crisis in the Arab country and worsen the suffering endured by the Syrian people.

Addressing a meeting of the UN Security Council on “the situation in the Middle East: (Syria)”, held in New York on Thursday, Saeed Iravani said the Syrian people have greatly suffered over the past thirteen years, with the conflict also having adverse consequences on the peace, security, and stability of the entire region.“Since the start of the conflict in 2011, certain countries have pursued their political agenda in Syria through military solutions. To this end, they disregarded basic principles of the UN Charter, violated Syrian Sovereignty and territorial integrity, and supported terrorist and separatist groups,” he said.“Addressing the root causes of the crisis in Syria requires fundamental actions to ensure lasting peace, security, and stability,” the envoy added, noting, “It must be recognized that there is no military solution.”“Likewise, actions such as politicizing humanitarian aid, obstructing the return of refugees and displaced persons, and especially imposing unilateral sanctions, serve only to prolong the crisis and worsen the suffering endured by the Syrian population,” Iravani warned.“Secondly, the conflict cannot be resolved without upholding the full sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic. Under no circumstances can these essential elements be compromised,” he stated.Reiterating Iran’s call for the immediate withdrawal of all uninvited foreign forces from Syria, Iravani said, “Specifically, we emphasize the imperative for the withdrawal of US forces occupying parts of Syrian territory.”He also strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli military attacks in Syria as both unlawful and provocative, stating that the strikes “serve only to escalate tensions and undermine stability.”“That regime must be held accountable and forced to end such aggressive actions immediately,” he stated.“Efforts must focus on rebuilding critical infrastructure, creating conditions for the safe return of refugees and internally displaced persons, and advancing the political process,” the Iranian ambassador added.“We call for the immediate lifting of unilateral sanctions. The continuation of such inhuman measures violates the basic human rights of the Syrian people, punishes the entire Syrian population, and exacerbates the plight of the most vulnerable segments of society,” he stated.Highlighting Iran’s commitment to a political resolution of the crisis in Syria, he said, the Islamic Republic “will continue supporting a truly Syrian-led, Syrian-owned, UN-facilitated political process, as well as assisting the people and Government of Syria to restore the unity and territorial integrity of their country.”“Iran, along with its Astana format partners, is committed to working towards long-term and sustainable normalization in and around Syria. We support continuing the Syrian-Turkish dialogue as part of this effort. We also support efforts and cooperation within the Astana format to reveal the fate of missing persons,” he concluded.