Haniyeh: Netanyahu, Zionist Regime Responsible for Failure of Talks

Islam Times - The Head of the Political Bureau of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh blamed Netanyahu and the Zionist regime for any failure of negotiations aimed at stopping the genocide in Gaza.

Speaking in a telephone conversation with the Head of the Political Bureau of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh on Thursday, the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian discussed the latest developments in Palestine and Gaza.In this conversation, Ismail Haniyeh conveyed his warm greetings to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and President Raeisi.He also congratulated the Iranian government and nation on the new year and the holy month of Ramadan, explaining the latest political and field developments in Gaza.Emphasizing the spirit and strength of the resistance fighters in standing up to the war crimes of the Zionist enemy, he described the humanitarian situation as critical, especially in the north of the Gaza Strip.Haniyeh emphasized the need for immediate action by the international community to send humanitarian aid to the residents of Gaza and confront the Zionist regime's policy of famine and starvation against the residents of Gaza, especially children.Iranian Foreign Minister also said It is understandable for the world that Netanyahu has reached the end of the line and is struggling only for his survival.As the Leader of the Islamic Revolution emphasized, the Israeli regime is caught in the swamp of the Gaza war with the people's stand and the Palestinian resistance.