Street Battles in Jabalia, Rafah as Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues on Day 230

Islam Times - Street battles are taking place between Israeli occupation forces and Palestinian resistance fighters in Jabalia and Rafah as the Zionist occupation goes ahead with brutal aggression.

Palestinian and Israeli media on Thursday reported street battles in Gaza’s north, Jabalia, and south, Rafah, as Israeli occupation forces try to advance there in desperate attempts to secure some military achievement on Day 230th of the Zionist war on the besieged territory.Israeli occupation forces have been trying to advance towards a crowded district in the heart of the city of Rafah, with fierce clashes reported in the area.Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas resistance group said its fighters shelled Israeli occupation forces trying to advance at the vicinity of Salahuddine Gate, south of Rafah, with mortar rounds.Al-Quds Brigades, the Islamic Jihad’s military wing, also said its fighters were confronting Israeli occupation forces east of Rafah, employing several kinds of weapons. The group published on Thursday a video showing the fighters’ shelling of IOF soldiers east of Rafah.Elsewhere in Jabalia, Al-Qassam Brigades said fighters targeted 3 Merkava tanks with Yassine-105 shells in Jabalia refugee camp.On the other hand, Haaretz Hebrew newspaper reported that 30 Israeli soldiers have been wounded in the past two days, adding that 8 of them are in serious condition.The daily noted that 22 of troops were injured in Gaza battles.Meanwhile, Health Ministry in Gaza said that the death toll of the Israeli aggression on Gaza reached 35,709, putting the number of injured people since the start of the aggression on October 7 at 79,990.On the political level, Israeli media reported that the Israeli negotiation team set to resume truce talks.Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has announced that the Israeli negotiating team has received a directive following a war council meeting to resume communications regarding a potential truce deal, according to Israel’s Channel 12.Netanyahu’s office did not specify exactly what the directive is or how the negotiating team is expected to advance the negotiations.Earlier on Tuesday, Tuesday, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari reiterated that ceasefire and captive-prisoner swap talks between the Zionist entity and Hamas, in which Qatar is a mediator, remain “close to a stalemate”.