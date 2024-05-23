Hezbollah Responds to Israeli Aggression on South Lebanon, Attacks Occupation Sites

Islam Times - In support of the Palestinian people and resistance in Gaza and in light of the Israeli aggression on the various South Lebanon villages, the Islamic Resistance continued striking the Zionist occupation sites near Lebanon border.

Hezbollah military media issued consecutive statements to illustrate the attacks and their outcomes.The first statement mentioned that, in response to the assassination carried out by the enemy in Kfar Dajjal and the injury and terrorization of children, the Islamic Resistance fighters have bombarded the newly established headquarters of the 91st Division in Ayelet Base with tens of Katyusha rockets.The second statement maintained that, at 12:30 pm on Thursday, May 23, 2024, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the espionage equipment at Al-Mutela site with appropriate weapons, resulting in direct hits.The third statement indicated that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 14:30 on Thursday, May 23, 2024, the espionage equipment in Al-Raheb occupation site with missiles, hitting the target directly.The fourth statement mentioned that, in response to the assassination carried out by the enemy in Kfar Dajjal and the injury and terrorization of children, the Islamic Resistance fighters bombarded on Thursday, May 23, 2024, the headquarters of the Sahel Battalion of the 769th Brigade at the Beit Hillel base with dozens of Katyusha and Falaq rocketsIsraeli Channel 12 reported that several rockets fell in the area between Kiryat Shmona and Beit Hillel, causing an electric blackout and fires.The fifth statement affirmed that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted Al-Marj site with artillery shells at 16:55 on Thursday, 23-05-2024.The sixth statement pointed out that, after monitoring and tracking the enemy forces in the Shtula forest and observing a Merkava tank attacking our secured people and villages, the Islamic Resistance fighters ambushed it and targeted it at 16:55 on Thursday, 23-05-2024, during its movement, with a guided missile, hitting it directly, destroying it, and causing casualties among its crew, killing and injuring them.The seventh statement underscored that Hezbollah launched on Thursday, May 23, 2024, an aerial attack with combat drones on the command headquarters of Brigade 769 in Kiryat Shmona, accurately hitting the officers’ offices and the building of communications company.The eighth statement highlighted that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 19:20 on Thursday, May 23, 2024, Zibdin site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with missiles, hitting it directly.Hezbollah Military Media issued a statement to mourn its fighter Mohammad Ali Naser Farran who embraced martyrdom all the way to Al-Quds.An Israeli drone targeted a car on Kfar Dajjal – Chokein high way claimed one martyr and injured a number of school students in a nearby bus.The Israeli war jets also carried out mock raids over Nabatiyeh city in South Lebanon.In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with their brave and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance carried out several operations against the sites and deployments of the “Israeli” enemy army at the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Wednesday, 22-05-2024, as follows:– Eastern Sector:1. At 17:15, the Al-Samaqah site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills was targeted with rocket weapons, resulting in a direct hit.2. At 17:25, Al-Baghdadi site was targeted with rocket weapons, resulting in a direct hit.3. At 17:25, a building used by “Israeli” enemy soldiers in Kfar Giladi settlement was targeted with rocket weapons, in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes and targeting civilians.4. At 19:55, a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers at Al-Tayhat Hill was targeted with rocket weapons, resulting in a direct hit.5. At 20:30, an assault drone strike targeted artillery bunkers of the newly established Battalion 403 south of Beit Hillel, targeting the locations and residences of its officers and soldiers, hitting the targets accurately.– Western Sector:1. At 12:00, Al-Sadh site was targeted with artillery shells, resulting in a direct hit.2. At 16:00, a building used by “Israeli” enemy soldiers in Avivim settlement was targeted with appropriate weapons, resulting in a direct hit, in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, the latest being the attack on the electricity company workers in Maroun Al-Ras.3. At 18:38, Jal Al-Allam site was targeted with artillery shells, resulting in a direct hit.