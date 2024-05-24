Venezuelans Pay Tribute to Martyred Iranian President Raisi

Islam Times - A gathering of Venezuelan citizens convened at the Iranian embassy on Thursday to extend their sympathy and condolences following the tragic demise of the Iranian President and his accompanying delegation in a helicopter accident.

In a solemn gesture, the Iranian Embassy in Caracas opened its doors on Wednesday, welcoming Venezuelans, including officials, who arrived to pay homage and sign the condolence book for the late Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, Iran's president, and other members of his delegation who martyred in the crash.Diverse groups assembled at the ceremony, honoring the memory of Iran's President and the other victims through chants and the laying of flowers on the embassy's office table.Among the attendees were Venezuelan Muslims, underscoring the diverse expressions of solidarity with Iran during this somber occasion.Hojatollah Soltani, Iran's ambassador to Venezuela, expressed gratitude for the heartfelt solidarity demonstrated by the Venezuelan people during this challenging time.Raisi had served as the president of Iran since 2021.On Sunday, May 19, rescue teams from the Red Crescent Society of Iran, the IRGC, the military, and the police were deployed to search for the missing helicopter.The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society reported that 40 rescue and rapid response teams were involved in the efforts.Early Monday, it was confirmed that Raisi had been martyred in the crash.He was accompanied by Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, the Friday prayers leader of Tabriz, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and East Azerbaijan Governor Malek Rahmati, who were also martyred in the crash.Other victims included Maj. Gen. Seyed Mehdi Mousavi, head of the president’s security team, a member of the Ansar al-Mahdi Corps, the helicopter pilot and co-pilot, and a helicopter technician.