Liberation of Holy Al-Quds Imminent: IRGC

Islam Times - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said Israel’s scheme to annex parts of the occupied West Bank will hasten the death of the Zionist regime, adding that it is evidence that the liberation of Holy al-Quds (Jerusalem) is imminent.

In a statement on Thursday ahead of the International Quds Day, the IRGC condemned the Israeli regime’s continued occupation of Palestine and said, “This old wound continues to afflict Muslim and freedom-seeking nations around the world, and the issue of Palestine still tops (our) major regional, international and Islamic concerns.”The statement further referred to US President Donald Trump's so-called deal of the century plan and the Tel Aviv regime’s land theft policies, describing them as two “dangerous” plots that will get nowhere.These two schemes “will not lead to any achievements” for the occupying regime, but will, in fact, hasten the death of the Zionist entity, it said.What is evident on the ground is that the liberation of Holy Al-Quds is close, the statement further read.It also hailed efforts made by the country’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by the US earlier this year, to help strengthen the resistance front and prepare the ground for the elimination of the “cancerous tumor” of Israel from the heart of the Islamic world.The International Quds Day is an annual worldwide event during which demonstrators express their solidarity with the Palestinian people and opposition to the occupation of the Palestinian territories by the Zionist regime of Israel.The day is seen as the legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, who officially declared the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as International Quds Day back in 1979.