0
Thursday 21 May 2020 - 11:48

Liberation of Holy Al-Quds Imminent: IRGC

Story Code : 864062
Liberation of Holy Al-Quds Imminent: IRGC
In a statement on Thursday ahead of the International Quds Day, the IRGC condemned the Israeli regime’s continued occupation of Palestine and said, “This old wound continues to afflict Muslim and freedom-seeking nations around the world, and the issue of Palestine still tops (our) major regional, international and Islamic concerns.”  

The statement further referred to US President Donald Trump's so-called deal of the century plan and the Tel Aviv regime’s land theft policies, describing them as two “dangerous” plots that will get nowhere.

These two schemes “will not lead to any achievements” for the occupying regime, but will, in fact, hasten the death of the Zionist entity, it said.

What is evident on the ground is that the liberation of Holy Al-Quds is close, the statement further read.

It also hailed efforts made by the country’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by the US earlier this year, to help strengthen the resistance front and prepare the ground for the elimination of the “cancerous tumor” of Israel from the heart of the Islamic world.

The International Quds Day is an annual worldwide event during which demonstrators express their solidarity with the Palestinian people and opposition to the occupation of the Palestinian territories by the Zionist regime of Israel.

The day is seen as the legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, who officially declared the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as International Quds Day back in 1979.
Source : TNA
Related Stories
Iran Warns US against Sanctions on IRGC
Islam Times - A top Iranian commander has warned the US against the “big risk” of imposing terrorism-related sanctions on the country’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).
Comment


Featured Stories
Defending Palestine Is An Honor For Us, An Obligation That We Will Not Abandon: Gen. Soleimani
Defending Palestine Is An Honor For Us, An Obligation That We Will Not Abandon: Gen. Soleimani
Elimination of Zionist Regime Doesn’t Mean Eliminating Jews: Ayatollah Khamenei
Elimination of Zionist Regime Doesn’t Mean Eliminating Jews: Ayatollah Khamenei
21 May 2020
Venezuela
Venezuela's Military Will Escort Iranian Tankers Delivering Fuel to the Country
21 May 2020
Iran Slams Trump for Escalating His Threat against WHO amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Iran Slams Trump for Escalating His Threat against WHO amid Coronavirus Outbreak
21 May 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah to Martyr Suleimani: We Will Pray in Al-Quds, We are Preparing for That Day!
Sayyed Nasrallah to Martyr Suleimani: We Will Pray in Al-Quds, We are Preparing for That Day!
By: Marwa Haidar
21 May 2020
Etihad Made the First Airline Flight from the Emirates to Israel amid Normalization Attempts
Etihad Made the First Airline Flight from the Emirates to Israel amid Normalization Attempts
20 May 2020
Mahmoud Abbas: Palestine Withdraws from All Agreements with Israel and US
Mahmoud Abbas: Palestine Withdraws from All Agreements with Israel and US
20 May 2020
Iranian Foreign Ministry: Zionist Regime Was Born Through Terror
Iranian Foreign Ministry: Zionist Regime Was Born Through Terror
20 May 2020
Afghan Mosque Attack Killing 8 & Wounding 12 Others
Afghan Mosque Attack Killing 8 & Wounding 12 Others
20 May 2020
Afghan Security Forces Foiled Taliban Attack on Key City
Afghan Security Forces Foiled Taliban Attack on Key City
19 May 2020
UN Envoy: Unauthorized Foreign Presence in Syria Amounts to Occupation
UN Envoy: Unauthorized Foreign Presence in Syria Amounts to Occupation
19 May 2020
Trump Threatens Permanent Freeze of WHO Funding, Gives 30-Day Ultimatum
Trump Threatens Permanent Freeze of WHO Funding, Gives 30-Day Ultimatum
19 May 2020
Tehran & Ansarullah Called for Efforts to Accelerate Delivery of Medical Supplies to Yemen
Tehran & Ansarullah Called for Efforts to Accelerate Delivery of Medical Supplies to Yemen
19 May 2020