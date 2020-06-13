0
Saturday 13 June 2020 - 10:25

Bolton To Release A Book That Accuses Trump of More Impeachable ’Transgressions’

Trump earlier this year warned Bolton not to publish his book while the president is still in the White House, whose lawyers have contended that large portions of the material in the memoir are classified.

But publisher Simon and Schuster said it would go ahead and release “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” on June 23, teasing in a press release: “This is the book Donald Trump doesn’t want you to read.”

“I am hard-pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my tenure that wasn’t driven by re-election calculations,” Bolton writes in the book, according to the release.

The publisher said that Bolton will document wrongdoing by Trump that goes beyond his pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden — which triggered Trump’s impeachment by the Democratic-led House of Representatives.

Bolton “argues that the House committed impeachment malpractice by keeping their prosecution focused narrowly on Ukraine when Trump’s Ukraine-like transgressions existed across the full range of his foreign policy,” the publisher said.

The book will describe Trump’s “inconsistent, scattershot decision-making process,” it said.

Bolton, a Republican policymaker known for his hawkish views, left in September after disagreeing with Trump’s diplomatic outreach to adversaries, notably North Korea and Afghanistan’s Taliban.
