0
Thursday 22 October 2020 - 04:21

Iraq Discovers Mass Grave of Daesh Victims in Kirkuk

Story Code : 893382
Iraq Discovers Mass Grave of Daesh Victims in Kirkuk
A security officer told Iraqi Alsumaria television on condition of anonymity that local officials had found the “remains of 45 people killed by Daesh militants in the village of Dawood Al-Alouka". 

He added that the local forensic authorities are trying to identify the victims.

Daesh gained full control over Iraq’s Mosul, Salahuddin, and Anbar provinces in 2014. The militant group also seized territory in Diyala and Kirkuk.

In 2017, the Iraqi army declared victory over Daesh after recapturing all of the territories that were under the terror group’s control. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Nations Not to Accept Humiliation of Compromising with Israel: Leader
Nations Not to Accept Humiliation of Compromising with Israel: Leader
‘Israeli’ Warplanes, Helicopters Bomb Gaza
‘Israeli’ Warplanes, Helicopters Bomb Gaza
21 October 2020
Netanyahu’s Ally Admits Political Considerations Behind Failure to Pass Budget
Netanyahu’s Ally Admits Political Considerations Behind Failure to Pass Budget
21 October 2020
Armenia-Azerbaijan Hold Truce Talks again in Moscow
Armenia-Azerbaijan Hold Truce Talks again in Moscow
21 October 2020
Iranian Military to Hold Drills that Test the Most Developed Weapons
Iranian Military to Hold Drills that Test the Most Developed Weapons
20 October 2020
Mossad Chief: Our Relations with Saudi Arabia Is Not Subject to Any Condition Or Obstacle
Mossad Chief: Our Relations with Saudi Arabia Is Not Subject to Any Condition Or Obstacle
20 October 2020
Russia to Continue Its Trade Ties with Iran despite US Bans
Russia to Continue Its Trade Ties with Iran despite US Bans
20 October 2020
Bolivia: Exiled President Morales Vows to Return After Socialists’ Election Win
Bolivia: Exiled President Morales Vows to Return After Socialists’ Election Win
20 October 2020
Top Palestinian Negotiator Erekat ‘Critical’ from Cornavirus
Top Palestinian Negotiator Erekat ‘Critical’ from Cornavirus
19 October 2020
Iran Will Sell Weapons to Countries Despised by US: Defense Minister
Iran Will Sell Weapons to Countries Despised by US: Defense Minister
19 October 2020
‘Israel’ Forwards Request to Bahrain to Open Embassy in Manama
‘Israel’ Forwards Request to Bahrain to Open Embassy in Manama
19 October 2020
China Denies Report It May Detain Americans, Says US Mistreats Its Scholars
China Denies Report It May Detain Americans, Says US Mistreats Its Scholars
19 October 2020
Russia Says Not Afraid of US Sanctions, Will Resume Military Cooperation with Iran
Russia Says Not Afraid of US Sanctions, Will Resume Military Cooperation with Iran
18 October 2020