Iraq Discovers Mass Grave of Daesh Victims in Kirkuk

Islam Times - Iraqi security forces discovered the mass grave of people killed by Daesh in the Kirkuk governorate, local media reported.

A security officer told Iraqi Alsumaria television on condition of anonymity that local officials had found the “remains of 45 people killed by Daesh militants in the village of Dawood Al-Alouka".He added that the local forensic authorities are trying to identify the victims.Daesh gained full control over Iraq’s Mosul, Salahuddin, and Anbar provinces in 2014. The militant group also seized territory in Diyala and Kirkuk.In 2017, the Iraqi army declared victory over Daesh after recapturing all of the territories that were under the terror group’s control.