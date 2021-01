Islam Times - China opposes the United States wantonly bullying foreign companies by abusing state power on the untenable ground of national security, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during a regular press conference on Friday.

Zhao was responding to US President Donald Trump's move to blacklist Xiaomi and Comac, among other Chinese tech companies claimed by the US government to have military links, CGTN reported.Such practice is against the principle of market competition and serves nobody's interests, he added.