0
Tuesday 19 January 2021 - 09:21

Extremely Apartheid: ’Israel’ Restricts Group for Calling it ‘Apartheid’

Story Code : 911075
Extremely Apartheid: ’Israel’ Restricts Group for Calling it ‘Apartheid’
So-called "Israeli" education minister Yoav Gallant issued the directive on Sunday after the "Israeli" advocacy group B’Tselem used the designation against the Zionist entity for the first time in its 31-year history.

Apartheid points to the extreme racist practices that used to be carried out against black people by South Africa’s former ruling system.

B’Tselem said as an “apartheid” entity, "Israel" systematically oppresses the Palestinians via military occupation and racist measures. The regime, it said, subjects Palestinians - whether throughout the occupied territories or the "Israeli"-blockaded Gaza Strip - to “laws, practices, and organized violence to cement the supremacy of one group over another.”

An "Israeli" rights group says the entity is not a democracy but an “apartheid regime” that systematically oppresses Palestinians via military occupation and racist laws.

Gallant said the rights groups have to be blocked out of schools as they “act in contradiction with the education system’s goals.”

He listed some of what he called undesirable activities by the groups, including “calling 'Israel' false derogatory names,” “discouraging meaningful service” in the "Israeli" military, and opposing "Israel" as a “Jewish, Zionist, and democratic” entity.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Schedules Gulf War Drills One Day Before Biden Inauguration
Iran Schedules Gulf War Drills One Day Before Biden Inauguration
Turkey Orders 238 Detained in Military Probe over Gulen Links
Turkey Orders 238 Detained in Military Probe over Gulen Links
19 January 2021
UAE, Bahrain, Israel Envoys to US Claim Iran Should Not Enrich Uranium
UAE, Bahrain, Israel Envoys to US Claim Iran Should Not Enrich Uranium
19 January 2021
Airstrikes Hit Iraqi Forces’ Positions in Babil, Casualties Reported
Airstrikes Hit Iraqi Forces’ Positions in Babil, Casualties Reported
19 January 2021
My Uncle ‘Enjoyed Every Second’ of Capitol Riot: Mary Trump
My Uncle ‘Enjoyed Every Second’ of Capitol Riot: Mary Trump
17 January 2021
Two Female Supreme Court Judges Assassinated in Kabul
Two Female Supreme Court Judges Assassinated in Kabul
17 January 2021
Is “Israel” Ignoring the Biggest Strategic Threat It Faces?
Is “Israel” Ignoring the Biggest Strategic Threat It Faces?
17 January 2021
FBI: Capitol Rioters Claim Officer Told Them,
FBI: Capitol Rioters Claim Officer Told Them, 'It's Your House Now'
17 January 2021
Pompeo Accused Iran to Gain Zionists Support in 2024 Election: Pakistani PM
Pompeo Accused Iran to Gain Zionists Support in 2024 Election: Pakistani PM
16 January 2021
Pentagon Expands US Central Command Mission to Include Zionist Entity
Pentagon Expands US Central Command Mission to Include Zionist Entity
16 January 2021
‘As If It Was Baghdad’: US Secret Service Creates Fortified ‘Capitol Green Zone’ Ahead of Inauguration
‘As If It Was Baghdad’: US Secret Service Creates Fortified ‘Capitol Green Zone’ Ahead of Inauguration
16 January 2021
President Abbas Decrees First Parliamentary, Presidential Elections in Palestine in 15 Years
President Abbas Decrees First Parliamentary, Presidential Elections in Palestine in 15 Years
16 January 2021
The Last Craziness?! Trump Orders Agencies to Work on New Nuclear Powers
The Last Craziness?! Trump Orders Agencies to Work on New Nuclear Powers
15 January 2021