Friday 22 January 2021 - 23:18

Imam Khamenei’s Account Posts Trump-like Golfer Image, Vows Revenge

Story Code : 911787
The post carried the text of remarks by Imam Khamenei in December, in which he said "Revenge is certain," renewing a vow of vengeance ahead of the first anniversary of the US assassination of Iran’s top military anti-terror commander while on an official visit to Baghdad.

"Those who ordered the murder of General Soleimani as well as those who carried this out should be punished. This revenge will certainly happen at the right time," Imam Khamenei tweeted on December 16, without naming Trump, who had ordered the strike.

Tensions has been rising between Tehran and Washington since 2018, when Trump unilaterally exited a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers. Washington also reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran’s economy.

Iran called for action and "not just words" after Joe Biden was sworn in as US president on Wednesday. Biden, for his part, said Washington will rejoin the nuclear deal if Iran resumes strict compliance.
