Tuesday 11 May 2021 - 11:24

Amnesty Demands End to Brutal ‘Israeli’ Repression of Palestinians in Al-Quds

“Evidence gathered by Amnesty International reveals a chilling pattern of ‘Israeli’ forces using abusive and wanton force against largely peaceful Palestinian protesters in recent days. Some of those injured in the violence in East al-Quds include bystanders or worshippers making Ramadan prayers,” Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International, Saleh Higazi, said.

He added, “The latest violence brings into sharp focus ‘Israel’s’ sustained campaign to expand illegal ‘Israeli’ settlements and step up forced evictions of Palestinian residents – such as those in Sheikh Jarrah – to make way for ‘Israeli’ settlers. These forced evictions are part of a continuing pattern in Sheikh Jarrah, they flagrantly violate international law and would amount to war crimes.”

The senior Amnesty International official further said the Tel Aviv regime must not be allowed to continue its rampage against Palestinians, who are simply defending their right to exist and protesting against their forced displacement.

“Mere expressions of concerns about ‘Israel’s’ utter disregard for its obligations under international law are not sufficient. There must be clear and strong denunciations of the flagrant violations, including forced displacement, the expansion of illegal settlements and the brutal repression of people protesting against such grave violations,” Higazi said.

He called on the United Nations Security Council members to convene an open session to discuss rising tensions in East al-Quds, and urged UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, to brief member states.

Tensions have escalated in al-Quds, the occupied West Bank and Gaza throughout the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, amid the regime’s planned forced expulsions of dozens of Palestinians from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, where ‘Israeli’ settlers are looking to take over the properties of Palestinian families.
