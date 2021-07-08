0
Thursday 8 July 2021 - 09:31

Yemeni Forces Kill 80 Saudi-backed Mercenaries in Al-Bayda Province

Story Code : 942275
A military official said Yemeni forces had responded strongly to the recent Saudi coalition attacks in central Yemen.

The military source said the Yemeni Army and Popular Committees affiliated with Ansarullah revolutionary movement in cooperation with tribal forces carried out two military operations in the al-Zahir and al-Suma areas of al-Bayda province.

He added that more than 80 Saudi coalition mercenaries, including several al-Qaeda leaders, were killed or wounded in the two operations.

The source stressed that a number of positions occupied by Saudi mercenaries in al-Suma and al-Zahir were also recaptured during the two operations.

On Monday, spokesperson for Yemen's National Salvation Government Dhaifullah al-Shami said that the United States was behind an operation being carried out by the Saudi coalition in the city of al-Zahir in al-Bayda province codenamed "al-Najm al-Thaqib."
