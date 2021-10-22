0
Friday 22 October 2021 - 10:25

Islamic Jihad Detainees Emerge Victorious in Battle of “Empty Stomachs”

Story Code : 959936
Islamic Jihad Detainees Emerge Victorious in Battle of “Empty Stomachs”
A statement made by Islamic Jihad spokesman Tarek Izzeddine mentioned that “in a rapid development, the committee decided to suspend the strike, declaring to our people the victory of our resistance fighters in the battle of empty stomachs.”

He, however, made clear that details of the deal will be announced later.

“The victory of the detainees in their hunger strike against the occupation’s prisons administration is a victory of the entire Palestinian people and a turning point in the confrontation with the jailer to achieve the demands, adding that breaking the pride of the occupation at the hands of the Islamic Jihad has been certain.

The committee also explained that the decision to suspend the open hunger strike was made after the ‘Israeli’ prisons’ administration has submitted to most of the Islamic Jihad detainees’ demands, atop of which was to stop the brutal campaign against them, return the isolated ones, and improve the conditions of the female detainees.

Additionally, the committee thanked the Palestinian people and the free people of the world who supported this movement to preserve the organizational identity and the heritage of the Palestinian martyrs.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah a Significant Political Force in Lebanon: Putin
Hezbollah a Significant Political Force in Lebanon: Putin
Blast, Fire Kill 16 at Russian Chemicals Plant
Blast, Fire Kill 16 at Russian Chemicals Plant
22 October 2021
Pentagon: Latest US Military Hypersonic Test Fails
Pentagon: Latest US Military Hypersonic Test Fails
22 October 2021
UAE Says Scrapping of Oil Pipeline Deal ‘Won’t Harm’ Ties with Zionist Entity
UAE Says Scrapping of Oil Pipeline Deal ‘Won’t Harm’ Ties with Zionist Entity
22 October 2021
Bomb Blast in Pakistan Kills Four Security Forces
Bomb Blast in Pakistan Kills Four Security Forces
21 October 2021
Erdogan: Turkey Determined to Get Back Owed Money from US
Erdogan: Turkey Determined to Get Back Owed Money from US
21 October 2021
North Korea Says Its Recent SLBM Test-Launch Not Targeting US
North Korea Says Its Recent SLBM Test-Launch Not Targeting US
21 October 2021
Yemen Suffering from “Systematic Looting” of Oil Wealth by Saudi-Led Coalition Mercenaries
Yemen Suffering from “Systematic Looting” of Oil Wealth by Saudi-Led Coalition Mercenaries
21 October 2021
Russia Hosts Taliban at International Conference, Calls for Afghan Aid
Russia Hosts Taliban at International Conference, Calls for Afghan Aid
20 October 2021
Top Trump Security Adviser Contradicts “Imminent Attack” Claim Behind Soleimani Assassination
Top Trump Security Adviser Contradicts “Imminent Attack” Claim Behind Soleimani Assassination
20 October 2021
At Least 13 Martyred in Twin Terrorist Blasts in Syrian Capital
At Least 13 Martyred in Twin Terrorist Blasts in Syrian Capital
20 October 2021
Envoy for Afghanistan Steps Down after US Withdrawal
Envoy for Afghanistan Steps Down after US Withdrawal
19 October 2021
Lebanese Forces Massacre in Tayouneh Tops Agenda of Israeli Cabinet Session
Lebanese Forces Massacre in Tayouneh Tops Agenda of Israeli Cabinet Session
19 October 2021