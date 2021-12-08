US Seeks to Stoke New Regional Crises, ‘Furious’ over ISIS Terror Group’s fall: Iran Security Chief

Islam Times - The US is irate over the fall of the ISIS terrorist group in Syria and Iraq at the hands of resistance fighters and is therefore trying to create new crises in the region, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said on Tuesday.

“The United States is very angry about the collapse of ISIS in Syria and Iraq in addition to the victory of the resistance front, which has boosted the strategic power of the bloc, and is looking for new crises,” the top Iranian security official said in a meeting with visiting Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Tehran.He emphasized that the United States and the Israeli regime are trying to create a security crisis in Syria, which could lead to dangerous consequences for the entire region.Shamkhani also denounced the deployment of occupying forces on Syrian soil, stating that their presence causes instability and spread of violence.“The fate of any aggression and occupation throughout history has been nothing but retreat and humiliating defeat,” the senior Iranian official pointed out.He condemned the ongoing Israeli airstrikes against Syria, saying they are an extension of the Tel Aviv regime’s aggression against Palestinian and Lebanese territories.“Resistance and coercive struggle are the only ways to remove the cancerous tumor of Zionism from the region,” Shamkhani highlighted.He referred to the strategic nature of Tehran-Damascus political and security relations and called for further development of trade ties between the two countries.For his part, Mekdad praised Iran’s full support for the Syrian nation and government and said a new chapter in bilateral cooperation between the two countries has opened up following the defeat of foreign-sponsored terrorist groups and establishment of relative stability in the Arab country.He slammed the illegal US military presence in Syria as a violation of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, stressing that Washington is seeking to reactivate terror cells to prevent lasting stability there.The top Syrian diplomat denounced the Israeli regime’s repeated attacks against Syria as a brazen example of state terrorism and a provocative move.“Terrorism, military aggression, and cruel sanctions cannot sap the Syrian nation’s will to resist the bullying and excessive demands of the enemies,” Mekdad said.He said the US is after reviving the core of terrorist groups to prevent the establishment of sustainable stability in Syria.Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since 2011. In recent years, the US has been maintaining an illegal military presence on Syrian soil, collaborating with militants against Syria’s legitimate government, stealing the country’s crude oil resources, and bombing the positions of the Syrian army and anti-terror popular forces, all while imposing crippling sanctions on Damascus.During the Tuesday meeting, the Syrian foreign minister also highlighted the ample opportunities for economic cooperation between Iran and Syria, calling for the increased presence of Iranian public and private companies in the Syrian market.