Friday 20 May 2022 - 00:57

Deal Reachable in Vienna if US Acts Rationally: Iran

Story Code : 995139
In a telephone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday, Hussein Amir Abdollahian highlighted Iran’s serious determination to reach a good, strong and sustainable deal with observing red lines and praised Moscow’s position in support of a deal agreed by Tehran.

He mentioned that the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has sent the cultural and information security agreements between Iran and Russia to the parliament and welcomed a similar measure by the Russian side.

The top diplomat reiterated Iran’s stance on rejecting the use of war and sanctions and supporting a ceasefire and return to the negotiating table.

The Islamic Republic of Iran supports any diplomatic effort to settle the Ukraine conflict and is ready to mediate in this regard, Amir Abdollahian noted.

Russia’s Lavrov underscored Tehran-Moscow relations and said that implementation of the signed documents between the two countries was a priority for Moscow.

He promised that he would personally follow up the case until achieving a result.

The Russian foreign minister also emphasized that Moscow supported and made efforts towards reaching a fair deal that meets Iran’s demands.

Lavrov criticized the United States’ and the West’s non-constructive positions regarding the Ukraine crisis and welcomed any initiative to attract Ukraine to negotiation, describing Iran’s stance in the issues as being constructive.
