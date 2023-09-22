0
Friday 22 September 2023 - 21:39

Turkish Police Detain 17 Daesh Terrorist in Massive Operation

The operation was centered in the northwestern province of Tekirdag and encompassed nine provinces, as stated by the state-run TRT broadcaster.

In Balıkesir, law enforcement apprehended five suspects with alleged links to ISIS during a dawn operation. Among them was an individual who reportedly oversaw the group's police forces in Iraq, along with others who had received training in armed and bomb attacks. One of the suspects was found to have fled the country.

According to TRT, one of the detained suspects was believed to serve as the "treasurer" for Daesh.

Since 2015, Daesh has carried out several deadly attacks in Turkey, prompting the country's counter-terrorism forces to undertake operations against the group's members within its borders.
