Thursday 2 November 2023 - 23:31

Bahrain Halts All Economic Ties with Zionist Regime

Story Code : 1093047
In a statement, the parliament of the Persian Gulf state said the moves were part of measures taken in support of “the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people”.

Bahrain, which established diplomatic ties with the Israeli regime in 2020, said the Zionist ambassador to Manama had already left, Aljazeera reported.

The announcement came a day after Jordan said it had also recalled its ambassador to the occupied lands to protest against the “catastrophe” amid Zionist attacks.

Bahrain Parliament members stated that the continuation of the war and military operations of the Zionist regime against the Gaza Strip in the shadow of disregard for international and humanitarian laws has made them take more measures to protect the lives of civilians in Gaza and throughout Palestine.

Bahrain is the first Arab country to stop exchanging ambassadors with the Zionist regime.

Ahmed bin Salman Al-Musallam, Speaker of the Bahraini Parliament emphasized " We support the rights of the Palestinian nation in the formation of an independent Palestinian state centered on Quds".
