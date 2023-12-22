0
Friday 22 December 2023 - 09:46

Bahrain Detains Dissident Criticizing Participation in US Anti-Yemen Coalition

Story Code : 1104086
Bahrain Detains Dissident Criticizing Participation in US Anti-Yemen Coalition
Sharif, the heads of Wa’ad organization, faced detention pending an investigation into alleged "spreading false news during wartime," as confirmed by his family and lawyer on Thursday, according to Bahrain's office of public prosecution.

The opposition figure voiced criticism against Bahrain's participation in the coalition, expressing discontent over the regime's decision, stating it was made "without any consideration of the position of the Bahraini people who strongly support our besieged Palestinian people in Gaza." His arrest occurred on Wednesday.

Bahrain's government cited the detainee's alleged support for a proscribed terrorist organization as the basis for his detention, a charge carrying a potential prison term of up to 10 years.

Bahrain is the only Persian Gulf state to join the US-led coalition formed this week in response to Yemeni attacks in the Red Sea on ships bound for Israeli occupied Palestinian territories.

Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, advocacy director at the UK-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD), condemned the detention, affirming that the regime aimed to make an example out of Sharif for criticizing Bahrain's alliance with the Americans. “Failure of the US administration to publicly denounce his arrest and push for his immediate release gives the green light to the Bahrain government to continue his detention,” Alwadaei said.

The Pentagon's announcement of a coalition involving 10 countries, including Britain and Spain, comes amidst Yemeni forces targeting ships in solidarity with Gaza. Yemen has warned of halting all ship passages bound for occupied territories in the Red Sea.

Yemen's leadership warned of targeting US military warships in the Red Sea if military strikes are carried out against Yemen by Washington and its allies.

Bahrain's main opposition group, al-Wefaq National Islamic Society, condemned human rights violations in the country and denounced the normalization of relations with Israel as a "crime" conflicting with Bahrain's history and Islamic identity.

The establishment of diplomatic ties between Bahrain and Israel in 2020 through the United States-brokered Abraham Accords faced criticism, with Bahraini lawmakers pressing for a reversal of normalization following Israeli war on Gaza.

Amid ongoing protests in Bahrain since the normalization, criticisms regarding human rights violations within the country remains muted.

Bahrain's engagement in protests post-normalization has not escaped notice, with criticism aimed at the US and Britain for refraining from condemning human rights violations in the country. In July, British legislators questioned the removal of Bahrain from its list of human rights priority countries, highlighting concerns of principle compromise after a significant investment deal between the UK and Bahrain.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Ready to Respond to Any ‘Foolish’ Act by US: Official
Yemen Ready to Respond to Any ‘Foolish’ Act by US: Official
Iraqi Resistance Targets Israeli Port of Eilat in Solidarity with Gaza
Iraqi Resistance Targets Israeli Port of Eilat in Solidarity with Gaza
22 December 2023
US Rights Group Calls on ICC to Probe Israeli Commanders for War Crimes
US Rights Group Calls on ICC to Probe Israeli Commanders for War Crimes
22 December 2023
Rights Group Says Meta ‘Stifling’ Pro-Palestine Voices on Social Media
Rights Group Says Meta ‘Stifling’ Pro-Palestine Voices on Social Media
22 December 2023
Australia Rejects US Request to Join Red Sea Naval Operation
Australia Rejects US Request to Join Red Sea Naval Operation
21 December 2023
Terrorists Fail to Harm of Iranian Army
Terrorists Fail to Harm of Iranian Army's Convoy in Southeastern Iran
21 December 2023
North Korea’s Kim Warns of ‘Nuclear Attack’ If Provoked with Nukes
North Korea’s Kim Warns of ‘Nuclear Attack’ If Provoked with Nukes
21 December 2023
Sayyed Al-Houthi Reminds US of Vietnam, Afghanistan: Not to Stand Idly By if America Attacks Us
Sayyed Al-Houthi Reminds US of Vietnam, Afghanistan: Not to Stand Idly By if America Attacks Us
21 December 2023
US, Allies Reportedly Mull Striking Yemen
US, Allies Reportedly Mull Striking Yemen
20 December 2023
Putin: Russia Ready to Talk on Ukraine
Putin: Russia Ready to Talk on Ukraine
20 December 2023
China Asks US to Stop Solely Blocking UN Res. on Gaza Truce
China Asks US to Stop Solely Blocking UN Res. on Gaza Truce
20 December 2023
Russian Diplomat: JCPOA Has No Alternatives, Its Relaunch Necessary
Russian Diplomat: JCPOA Has No Alternatives, Its Relaunch Necessary
20 December 2023
Report: Hostages Not
Report: Hostages Not 'Top Priority' for Israeli Intelligence
19 December 2023