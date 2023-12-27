Islam Times - An emirate within the United Arab Emirates has prohibited New Year's Eve fireworks this year as a symbolic gesture of support for the people of Gaza.

The announcement came via a Facebook post shared by Sharjah police, indicating stern warnings of legal consequences for any violations of the ban, as cautioned on Tuesday.Sharjah police emphasized in their social media post that the ban serves as a genuine demonstration of solidarity and humanitarian collaboration with the residents of the Gaza Strip.Sharjah, ranking as the UAE's third-largest emirate in terms of both size and population, stands alongside six other emirates within the nation, following Abu Dhabi and Dubai.The Persian Gulf nation has consistently advocated for a humanitarian ceasefire in response to the ongoing war in Gaza. The nation has vocally condemned Israel's persistent airstrikes and invasion of the enclave.In Gaza, the toll from Israeli attacks since October 7 has resulted in nearly 21,000 casualties, with 54,918 individuals reported as wounded in the Zionist atrocities.