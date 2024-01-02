People Throng Kerman to Pay Tribute to Gen. Soleimani

Islam Times - Vast crowds of people have converged on Iran’s southern city of Kerman, the hometown of late commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the martyrdom of the highly-revered commander, who was assassinated in a US strike in Baghdad in 2020.

As congresses have been held in Iran, Iraq and Lebanon in commemoration of General Soleimani, Kerman has attracted thousands of people expressing their appreciation of the late commander’s service and devotion.People in the hometown of General Soleimani have attended rallies and commemorative ceremonies to pay tribute to the popular figure.General Soleimani, the former commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], was assassinated along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units [PMU], in a US drone strike ordered by ex-president Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.Both commanders were highly popular because of the key role they played in eliminating the Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.In a meeting with the family of General Soleimani on December 31, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei attributed the promotion of the memory of General Soleimani and his characteristics to the admired martyr’s sincerity.“The most important role and service of the great martyr has been the revival of the resistance front in the region,” Imam Khamenei added.Associating the resistance shown by the people of Gaza against the “Israeli” onslaught for around three months to the existence of the resistance front, the Leader said General Soleimani had made a great deal of effort to revive the resistance front in a sincere, prudent, wise and moral manner.