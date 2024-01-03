0
Wednesday 3 January 2024 - 21:11

Iranians Pay Tribute to Gen. Soleimani on 4th Martyrdom Anniv. in Kerman

Story Code : 1106837
Iranians Pay Tribute to Gen. Soleimani on 4th Martyrdom Anniv. in Kerman
General Soleimani’s hometown and burial site hosted a deluge of the legendary commander’s lovers and followers from all walks of life and various social strata on Wednesday on his fourth martyrdom anniversary.

Kerman’s authorities said 1,300 distinguished experts and lecturers are to narrate the sacrifices of General Soleimani on the sidelines of his martyrdom anniversary, announcing the convention of 13 discussion forums as well as printing 1,000 volumes of books revolving around his character and school of thought.

The provincial officials also predicted a 30-percent increase in the number of pilgrims and visitors to General Soleimani’s burial site compared to last year.

General Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC], and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units [PMU], and their companions were assassinated in a US drone strike authorized by then-US President Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

Both commanders were highly revered across the Middle East because of their key role in fighting the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabcic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.

In less than a week after the attack, Iraqi lawmakers approved a bill that required the government to expel all US-led foreign forces from the country.

The IRGC also targeted the US-run Ain al-Asad base in Iraq’s western province of Anbar with a wave of missile attacks in retaliation for the assassination of General Soleimani.
Comment


Featured Stories
Martyr of Quds
Martyr of Quds
Sayyed Nasrallah: Should “Israel” Think of Waging War on Lebanon, We Won’t Abide By Any Rules
Sayyed Nasrallah: Should “Israel” Think of Waging War on Lebanon, We Won’t Abide By Any Rules
3 January 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Criminals behind Kerman Attacks must Await Punishment, Harsh Response
Ayatollah Khamenei: Criminals behind Kerman Attacks must Await Punishment, Harsh Response
3 January 2024
Leader: Islamic Republic Relies on Soft Power, But Advanced Arms Needed
Leader: Islamic Republic Relies on Soft Power, But Advanced Arms Needed
3 January 2024
Martyr Soleimani and The Empowerment of Palestinian Resistance: Testimonies that Can’t Be Withheld
Martyr Soleimani and The Empowerment of Palestinian Resistance: Testimonies that Can’t Be Withheld
3 January 2024
Assassination of Hamas Official to Haunt US in Region: Iran’s Defense Minister
Assassination of Hamas Official to Haunt US in Region: Iran’s Defense Minister
3 January 2024
US Senator Opposes $10 Billion Unconditional Aid to Israel for Gaza War
US Senator Opposes $10 Billion Unconditional Aid to Israel for Gaza War
3 January 2024
Tel Aviv Violates Syrian Sovereignty, Strikes Near Damascus
Tel Aviv Violates Syrian Sovereignty, Strikes Near Damascus
2 January 2024
South Korea: Opposition Leader Wounded in Stabbing Attack
South Korea: Opposition Leader Wounded in Stabbing Attack
2 January 2024
Yemeni Parliament Vows to Confront Foreign Forces in Yemeni Waters
Yemeni Parliament Vows to Confront Foreign Forces in Yemeni Waters
2 January 2024
Maduro Calls Argentina
Maduro Calls Argentina's Decision to Refuse BRICS Membership ‘Stupidity’
2 January 2024
Pro-Palestinians Rally Worldwide, Urge End to Gaza Bloodbath
Pro-Palestinians Rally Worldwide, Urge End to Gaza Bloodbath
1 January 2024
N Korea’s Kim Jong Tells Army: Annihilate South Korea, US if Provoked
N Korea’s Kim Jong Tells Army: Annihilate South Korea, US if Provoked
1 January 2024