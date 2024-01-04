0
Thursday 4 January 2024 - 21:38

Gen. Soleimani Symbol of Islamic Ummah: Speaker

Story Code : 1107109
Gen. Soleimani Symbol of Islamic Ummah: Speaker
Delivering a speech at Tehran's Cemmetry of Martyrs on Thursday in commemoration of General Soleimani's 4th martyrdom anniversary, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf said Martyr Soleimani never moved toward polarization of people either at national or at regional or at international levels. 

Ghalibaf touched on one of General Soleimani's concerns which is the export of the Islamic Revolution and pointed to the resistance forces' anti-occupation operation in such a blockaded strip as Gaza the latest of which was Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.

He described Operation Al-Aqsa Flood as a none-to-second operation that has ever been carried out against the Israeli regime during its 75 years of occupying Palestine. 

Still, he referred to the terrorist explosions that happened on Wednesday in Kerman, southeastern Iran, while people were commemorating the 4the martyrdom anniversary of late Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani where a number of the people got martyred and wounded.

Ghalibaf said that such terrorist attacks never make the Iranian nation get cold feet to support the Islamic Revolution, recalling Martyr Soleimani's well-known quote "We are the nation of Imam Hussein", stressing that a nation which follows Imam Hussain's (AS) path never gives up to oppression. 

At least 95 people were martyred and 211 others wounded on Wednesday as two bombs went off at Kerman’s Martyrs Cemetery.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Terror Attack Servers Israel’s Sinister Plans: Hamas
Iran Terror Attack Servers Israel’s Sinister Plans: Hamas
US Fighters Launch Missile Attack on Hashd al-Shaabi Base
US Fighters Launch Missile Attack on Hashd al-Shaabi Base
4 January 2024
South Korea, US Conduct Week-Long Firing Drills near North Korea Border
South Korea, US Conduct Week-Long Firing Drills near North Korea Border
4 January 2024
Martyr of Quds
Martyr of Quds
3 January 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Should “Israel” Think of Waging War on Lebanon, We Won’t Abide By Any Rules
Sayyed Nasrallah: Should “Israel” Think of Waging War on Lebanon, We Won’t Abide By Any Rules
3 January 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Criminals behind Kerman Attacks must Await Punishment, Harsh Response
Ayatollah Khamenei: Criminals behind Kerman Attacks must Await Punishment, Harsh Response
3 January 2024
Leader: Islamic Republic Relies on Soft Power, But Advanced Arms Needed
Leader: Islamic Republic Relies on Soft Power, But Advanced Arms Needed
3 January 2024
Martyr Soleimani and The Empowerment of Palestinian Resistance: Testimonies that Can’t Be Withheld
Martyr Soleimani and The Empowerment of Palestinian Resistance: Testimonies that Can’t Be Withheld
3 January 2024
Assassination of Hamas Official to Haunt US in Region: Iran’s Defense Minister
Assassination of Hamas Official to Haunt US in Region: Iran’s Defense Minister
3 January 2024
US Senator Opposes $10 Billion Unconditional Aid to Israel for Gaza War
US Senator Opposes $10 Billion Unconditional Aid to Israel for Gaza War
3 January 2024
Tel Aviv Violates Syrian Sovereignty, Strikes Near Damascus
Tel Aviv Violates Syrian Sovereignty, Strikes Near Damascus
2 January 2024
South Korea: Opposition Leader Wounded in Stabbing Attack
South Korea: Opposition Leader Wounded in Stabbing Attack
2 January 2024
Yemeni Parliament Vows to Confront Foreign Forces in Yemeni Waters
Yemeni Parliament Vows to Confront Foreign Forces in Yemeni Waters
2 January 2024