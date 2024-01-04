Gen. Soleimani Symbol of Islamic Ummah: Speaker

Islam Times - The Speaker of Iran's Parliament described the late Lt. Gen. Soleimani as a national-religious figure who was the symbol of the Islamic Ummah.

Delivering a speech at Tehran's Cemmetry of Martyrs on Thursday in commemoration of General Soleimani's 4th martyrdom anniversary, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf said Martyr Soleimani never moved toward polarization of people either at national or at regional or at international levels.Ghalibaf touched on one of General Soleimani's concerns which is the export of the Islamic Revolution and pointed to the resistance forces' anti-occupation operation in such a blockaded strip as Gaza the latest of which was Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.He described Operation Al-Aqsa Flood as a none-to-second operation that has ever been carried out against the Israeli regime during its 75 years of occupying Palestine.Still, he referred to the terrorist explosions that happened on Wednesday in Kerman, southeastern Iran, while people were commemorating the 4the martyrdom anniversary of late Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani where a number of the people got martyred and wounded.Ghalibaf said that such terrorist attacks never make the Iranian nation get cold feet to support the Islamic Revolution, recalling Martyr Soleimani's well-known quote "We are the nation of Imam Hussein", stressing that a nation which follows Imam Hussain's (AS) path never gives up to oppression.At least 95 people were martyred and 211 others wounded on Wednesday as two bombs went off at Kerman’s Martyrs Cemetery.