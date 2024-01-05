0
Friday 5 January 2024 - 21:11

Soleimani Foiled US Plot to Create Another Israel Out of ISIL: Raisi

Story Code : 1107295
Soleimani Foiled US Plot to Create Another Israel Out of ISIL: Raisi
Addressing a funeral ceremony for the martyrs of the Wednesday twin terrorist blasts at the Imam Ali (AS) Grand Mosque in Kerman on Friday, the Iranian president praised the efforts and sacrifices that Martyr Qassem Soleimani, former IRGC Quds Force commander, made during years of Resistance against foreign plots in the region and said that the United States and Western countries sought to create another Israel in the West Asia region out of the ISIL Caliphe but it was the Resistance led by the Iranian general who thwarted their plot. 

"America's plan to create another Israel in the region was foiled by Haj Qassem," Raeisi said.

"The current Israel was formed with under the guise of [supporting] Jews, but the other Israel was supposed to be created under the name of the Islamic Caliphate of ISIL," the Iranian president said.

He pointed to the ongoing Palestinian Resistance against the Zionist regime's aggression on Gaza which is entering it 100th day, saying that "Today, Palestine is victorious in the region and the Zionist regime is defeated on the battlefield."

Regarding the terrorist blasts in Kerman, the president also said, "Today, the initiative is in the hands of our forces, and the place and time are determined by the forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

On Wednesday, the terrorist twin blasts struck a route leading to the burial site of Iran’s anti-terror icon, General Qassem Soleimani, as people had gathered to mark the fourth anniversary of his assassination by the United States.

The ISIL terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attacks last night.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Conceals Its Heavy Losses As Hezbollah Ops. Very Exhausting for Entity
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Conceals Its Heavy Losses As Hezbollah Ops. Very Exhausting for Entity
Soleimani Foiled US Plot to Create Another Israel Out of ISIL: Raisi
Soleimani Foiled US Plot to Create Another Israel Out of ISIL: Raisi
5 January 2024
Suspects Arrested after Kerman Terrorist Attack
Suspects Arrested after Kerman Terrorist Attack
5 January 2024
Yemen: US Military Buildup in Red Sea
Yemen: US Military Buildup in Red Sea 'Serious' Threat to International Shipping
5 January 2024
ISIL Agent for US, Israeli Regime: IRGC Commander
ISIL Agent for US, Israeli Regime: IRGC Commander
5 January 2024
Several Troops Injured in Drone Strike on US Base in Syria
Several Troops Injured in Drone Strike on US Base in Syria
5 January 2024
Hamas Calls for Countering Forcible Migration of Palestinians
Hamas Calls for Countering Forcible Migration of Palestinians
5 January 2024
Netanyahu’s War Cabinet Explodes: Army Attacked, Ministers Leave Session
Netanyahu’s War Cabinet Explodes: Army Attacked, Ministers Leave Session
5 January 2024
Iran Terror Attack Servers Israel’s Sinister Plans: Hamas
Iran Terror Attack Servers Israel’s Sinister Plans: Hamas
4 January 2024
US Fighters Launch Missile Attack on Hashd al-Shaabi Base
US Fighters Launch Missile Attack on Hashd al-Shaabi Base
4 January 2024
South Korea, US Conduct Week-Long Firing Drills near North Korea Border
South Korea, US Conduct Week-Long Firing Drills near North Korea Border
4 January 2024
Martyr of Quds
Martyr of Quds
3 January 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Should “Israel” Think of Waging War on Lebanon, We Won’t Abide By Any Rules
Sayyed Nasrallah: Should “Israel” Think of Waging War on Lebanon, We Won’t Abide By Any Rules
3 January 2024