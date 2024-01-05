Soleimani Foiled US Plot to Create Another Israel Out of ISIL: Raisi

Islam Times - The Iranian president praised Martyr Qassam Soleimani for foiling US and other Western states' plots for the West Asia region, saying that it was him who thwarted US plot to create another Israel out of the ISIL terror group.

Addressing a funeral ceremony for the martyrs of the Wednesday twin terrorist blasts at the Imam Ali (AS) Grand Mosque in Kerman on Friday, the Iranian president praised the efforts and sacrifices that Martyr Qassem Soleimani, former IRGC Quds Force commander, made during years of Resistance against foreign plots in the region and said that the United States and Western countries sought to create another Israel in the West Asia region out of the ISIL Caliphe but it was the Resistance led by the Iranian general who thwarted their plot."America's plan to create another Israel in the region was foiled by Haj Qassem," Raeisi said."The current Israel was formed with under the guise of [supporting] Jews, but the other Israel was supposed to be created under the name of the Islamic Caliphate of ISIL," the Iranian president said.He pointed to the ongoing Palestinian Resistance against the Zionist regime's aggression on Gaza which is entering it 100th day, saying that "Today, Palestine is victorious in the region and the Zionist regime is defeated on the battlefield."Regarding the terrorist blasts in Kerman, the president also said, "Today, the initiative is in the hands of our forces, and the place and time are determined by the forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran."On Wednesday, the terrorist twin blasts struck a route leading to the burial site of Iran’s anti-terror icon, General Qassem Soleimani, as people had gathered to mark the fourth anniversary of his assassination by the United States.The ISIL terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attacks last night.