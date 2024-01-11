0
Thursday 11 January 2024 - 21:44

Arab Leaders Urged to Reconsider Approach to Israel

Story Code : 1108543
Arab Leaders Urged to Reconsider Approach to Israel
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Dhahi Khalfan wrote: “Every person walking in Gaza, a child, an old person, a disabled person is considered a target by Israel. This has never happened in the history of human warfare.”

Khalfan added in another post: “Everyone should reconsider their approach towards Israel. Israel has proven its evil intentions. The Arabs want peace and it wants war. Therefore, the goals of both sides will not be met.”

“I hope Arab leaders reconsider their approach towards Israel, either by recognizing the Palestinian state or through permanent boycott”, the Middle East Monitor reported.

Earlier, Dhahi Khalfan stated that the term “two-state solution” should be replaced with “the solution of the two returns” and should be used as a just solution to the Palestinian issue. This solution, he explained, involves the return of Palestinian refugees and displaced persons to their homes and compensation according to United Nations resolutions, and the return of Jews to their original countries from which they came as invaders to Palestine, where there is safety, prosperity and a comfortable life.

Israel has killed more than 23,000 Palestinians and injured almost 60,000 more in the Gaza Strip since October 7.
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israeli” Major General on Sayyed Nasrallah: He Is Still a Professional in Conflict Management
“Israeli” Major General on Sayyed Nasrallah: He Is Still a Professional in Conflict Management
South Africa: “Israel’s” Response to Hamas Op. Al-Aqsa Flood Breached Genocide Convention
South Africa: “Israel’s” Response to Hamas Op. Al-Aqsa Flood Breached Genocide Convention
11 January 2024
Yemen to Keep Targeting Israeli-Linked, Israeli-Bound Vessels: Spokesman
Yemen to Keep Targeting Israeli-Linked, Israeli-Bound Vessels: Spokesman
11 January 2024
US State Dept. Approves New Military Sale Valued at $329 Million to Egypt
US State Dept. Approves New Military Sale Valued at $329 Million to Egypt
11 January 2024
Manhunt for Kerman Terror Attack Elements Expands Abroad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
Manhunt for Kerman Terror Attack Elements Expands Abroad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
11 January 2024
American Bases Hit in Iraq, Syria in Protest at “Israel’s” US-Backed War on Gaza
American Bases Hit in Iraq, Syria in Protest at “Israel’s” US-Backed War on Gaza
11 January 2024
US’ Veto Power Lets Israel Continue Its Crimes: Iran UN Envoy
US’ Veto Power Lets Israel Continue Its Crimes: Iran UN Envoy
10 January 2024
North Korea’s Kim: We Have No Intention to Avoid War with South
North Korea’s Kim: We Have No Intention to Avoid War with South
10 January 2024
Analysis: US Media Coverage Biased toward Israel in Reporting War on Gaza
Analysis: US Media Coverage Biased toward Israel in Reporting War on Gaza
10 January 2024
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Warns US, Israel against Attacks on Lebanon, Yemen
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Warns US, Israel against Attacks on Lebanon, Yemen
10 January 2024
Israel’s Aversion to Journalists Rooted in Fear of Public Alertness: Iran’s FM
Israel’s Aversion to Journalists Rooted in Fear of Public Alertness: Iran’s FM
9 January 2024
Iranian Army General: Pure Blood of Gazans To Hasten ‘Israel’s’ Downfall
Iranian Army General: Pure Blood of Gazans To Hasten ‘Israel’s’ Downfall
9 January 2024
Top Chinese Diplomat Hails Xi-Putin Talks among Most Important Milestones of 2023
Top Chinese Diplomat Hails Xi-Putin Talks among Most Important Milestones of 2023
9 January 2024