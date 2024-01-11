Arab Leaders Urged to Reconsider Approach to Israel

Islam Times - The deputy police chief in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, said Arab leader should reconsider their ties with Israel given Tel Aviv’s genocidal war on Gaza.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Dhahi Khalfan wrote: “Every person walking in Gaza, a child, an old person, a disabled person is considered a target by Israel. This has never happened in the history of human warfare.”Khalfan added in another post: “Everyone should reconsider their approach towards Israel. Israel has proven its evil intentions. The Arabs want peace and it wants war. Therefore, the goals of both sides will not be met.”“I hope Arab leaders reconsider their approach towards Israel, either by recognizing the Palestinian state or through permanent boycott”, the Middle East Monitor reported.Earlier, Dhahi Khalfan stated that the term “two-state solution” should be replaced with “the solution of the two returns” and should be used as a just solution to the Palestinian issue. This solution, he explained, involves the return of Palestinian refugees and displaced persons to their homes and compensation according to United Nations resolutions, and the return of Jews to their original countries from which they came as invaders to Palestine, where there is safety, prosperity and a comfortable life.Israel has killed more than 23,000 Palestinians and injured almost 60,000 more in the Gaza Strip since October 7.