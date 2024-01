Islam Times - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has allegedly funded political assassinations in Yemen, according to a BBC investigation.

The report claims that Emirati officers in Yemen used "counter-terrorism training" from US mercenaries to instruct locals for covert operations, leading to an increase in political assassinations.The UAE government has denied the accusations, saying that they are "false and without merit." Over 100 assassinations have occurred in Yemen within the past three years.The report also revealed that the UAE has enlisted former al-Qaeda members for a security force in Yemen.