Bahrain’s Top Cleric Hails Al-Aqsa Flood: Normalization Amounts to Aligning against Islam

Islam Times - On the 13th anniversary of the popular uprising against the ruling Al-Khalifah dynasty, Bahrain’s most prominent cleric Ayatollah Sheikh Issa Qassem has urged on the nation to press ahead with the resistance against the US-backed monarchical regime in Manama.

Delivering a televised speech during a ceremony in Iran’s holy city of Qom on Wednesday, February 14, the day Bahrain’s uprising took shape in 2011, Sheikh Qassem called on the Bahrainis to double down on efforts for change.“The Bahraini nation will eventually emerge victorious, get rid of the American influence and corruption, and attain complete independence.”He said the Bahraini nation cannot be defeated as they are determined in their struggle, and will not back down from their legitimate demands by any means.Sheikh Qassem underlined that the Bahrainis will remain a glorious nation, irrespective of the pro-Western policies of Al-Khalifah entity.The protest was held after the Friday prayer in the village of Diraz.The Bahraini cleric condemned the Al-Khalifah regime for the normalization of ties with “Israel”. “Such a process amounts to aligning against Islam, Muslims and human dignity at large. Muslims and all those who have faith in humanity must resist normalization.”Elsewhere in his remarks, Sheikh Qassem touched on the large-scale anti-“Israel” operation by the Palestinian resistance.“Operation Al-Aqsa Flood was a move which got underway with no intention of retreat. It was launched to expand than to diminish. The operation was carried out to reinforce the Palestinian nation than to undermine them, and seeks the destruction of the Zionist enemy and elimination of all fallacies.”Sheikh Qassem finally hailed the close and effective cooperation among the Palestinian factions, Hamas and Hezbollah resistance movements, and Iraqi anti-terror groups.