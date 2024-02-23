Islam Times - The Jordanian people, by holding a large demonstration in front of the US embassy, condemned Washington's support for the genocidal acts in Gaza by the Zionist regime.

People and activists in Jordan held a massive demonstration in front of the American embassy in Amman and condemned America's complicity and participation in the genocide in Gaza.The Jordanian protestors urged the Arab and Islamic communities to adopt practical measures to stop the war in Gaza by expelling the Israeli regime's ambassadors, closing embassies, canceling treaties, and providing immediate humanitarian aid to Gaza, as well as financial and weapons support for the Gaza resistance.Since the Israeli aggression against innocent Palestinians erupted on October 7, at least 29,313 Palestinians have been killed and 69,333 injured.