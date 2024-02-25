0
Sunday 25 February 2024 - 21:10

Afghan Economic Delegation Visits Iran’s Chabahar Free Zone

Akbar Bavar, the public relations and international affairs manager of the Chabahar Free Zone, told IRNA on Sunday that several residential, commercial, and hotel projects will be inaugurated during the visit.

The Afghan delegation, including officials from the ministries of foreign affairs, industry and commerce, transport and civil aviation, and finance, arrived in the free zone on Sunday along with Iran's special envoy to Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi.

Bavar said that the Afghan delegation will assess the capacities and facilities of the Chabahar Free Zone and port to enhance transit and exports to Afghanistan.

Additionally, discussions with Iranian authorities will take place regarding the implementation of agreements made during the recent visit of Abdul Ghani Baradar, Afghanistan’s acting deputy prime minister for economic affairs, to Iran.
