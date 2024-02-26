0
Monday 26 February 2024 - 20:45

Abu Dhabi Hosting 13th WTO Ministerial Conference

The deputy head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) for international business promotion affairs, Sadeq Qannadzadeh, pointed to the participation of 175 trade-economic delegations from across the world in the conference and said trade ministers and high-ranking business officials attending the event will discuss the rules and regulations governing the world’s trade activities.

The World Trade Organization (WTO), which was established in 1995, is tasked with monitoring and supervising rules and regulations of global trade, he said, adding that the conference is held every two years aimed at reviewing, renovating and expanding the treaties that form the system of the world trade, IRNA reported. 

Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Abbas Aliabadi, Head of the TPOI Mehdi Zeyghami, Iran’s Ambassador to the UAE Reza Ameri and some industrialists of the country have taken part in the conference, which will run through February 29.
