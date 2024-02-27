0
Tuesday 27 February 2024 - 23:29

Zelensky Pays Unannounced Visit to Saudi Arabia

Story Code : 1118988
Zelensky Pays Unannounced Visit to Saudi Arabia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Saudi Arabia on a working visit on Tuesday to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to a statement posted on his Telegram account.

"I have arrived in Saudi Arabia to continue our regular dialogue with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The first topic is the Peace Formula. Last year in Jeddah, we held an effective advisors' meeting to discuss its implementation. We are now nearing the first Peace Summit and rely on Saudi Arabia's ongoing active support," Zelenskiy wrote.

"The second topic is the return of POWs and deportees. The Kingdom's leadership has already contributed to the release of our people. I am confident that this meeting will also yield results. We will also discuss promising areas of economic cooperation and Saudi Arabia's involvement in Ukraine's reconstruction," he added.

No further details have been released about this unprecedented trip.
Comment


Featured Stories
Maduro Lambastes Israel
Maduro Lambastes Israel's Colonial Motives against Palestine
US, Britain Sanction IRGC Deputy Commander
US, Britain Sanction IRGC Deputy Commander
27 February 2024
Russian Envoy: US Attacks Syrian Armed Forces Who Fight against ISIL
Russian Envoy: US Attacks Syrian Armed Forces Who Fight against ISIL
27 February 2024
Dying from Bombs Easier: A Woman Tells about Starvation in North Gaza
Dying from Bombs Easier: A Woman Tells about Starvation in North Gaza
27 February 2024
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Base with 60 Katyusha Rockets
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Base with 60 Katyusha Rockets
27 February 2024
Fiery Resistance to Gaza Genocide
Fiery Resistance to Gaza Genocide
27 February 2024
Amir-Abdollahian: Israel Real Source of WMDs Proliferation in Region
Amir-Abdollahian: Israel Real Source of WMDs Proliferation in Region
27 February 2024
Hamas: History Not to Erase Biden’s Disgrace in Supporting ‘Israel’
Hamas: History Not to Erase Biden’s Disgrace in Supporting ‘Israel’
27 February 2024
Zionist Regime Attacks on Baalbek for Very First Time
Zionist Regime Attacks on Baalbek for Very First Time
26 February 2024
US Accountable for Deepening Tensions in Region: PIJ
US Accountable for Deepening Tensions in Region: PIJ
26 February 2024
Yemeni Defense Minister Commends Naval Operations against Israeli-Linked Ships in Red Sea
Yemeni Defense Minister Commends Naval Operations against Israeli-Linked Ships in Red Sea
26 February 2024
Welcoming The Killer: Saudi Minister Meets “Israel’s” Barkat in UAE!
Welcoming The Killer: Saudi Minister Meets “Israel’s” Barkat in UAE!
26 February 2024
Hungary Set to Ratify Sweden
Hungary Set to Ratify Sweden's Nato Accession, Clearing Last Hurdle
26 February 2024