Zelensky Pays Unannounced Visit to Saudi Arabia

Islam Times - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has paid an unannounced visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Saudi Arabia on a working visit on Tuesday to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to a statement posted on his Telegram account."I have arrived in Saudi Arabia to continue our regular dialogue with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The first topic is the Peace Formula. Last year in Jeddah, we held an effective advisors' meeting to discuss its implementation. We are now nearing the first Peace Summit and rely on Saudi Arabia's ongoing active support," Zelenskiy wrote."The second topic is the return of POWs and deportees. The Kingdom's leadership has already contributed to the release of our people. I am confident that this meeting will also yield results. We will also discuss promising areas of economic cooperation and Saudi Arabia's involvement in Ukraine's reconstruction," he added.No further details have been released about this unprecedented trip.